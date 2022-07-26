7 best motherboards with WiFi and Bluetooth (2022)

The motherboard is like the nervous system of your gaming PC, and it connects all the components and acts as the main communicator between them. Having the best motherboard is not a top priority for gamers, but it can make a big difference in reliability and add some handy features.

Before buying a motherboard, users need to figure out some details, including the motherboard's size, high-performance RAM support, and CPU overclocking. Users also need to ensure that all components are compatible with it. With motherboards that have WiFi and Bluetooth support, users can connect to various devices and perform tasks directly through the operating system without needing cables, which includes Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth file transfers, wireless headsets, and much more.

Having built-in WiFi and Bluetooth in motherboards makes things convenient

1) MSI PRO Z690-A Wi-Fi DDR5 ProSeries - $214.99

The MSI PRO Z690-A Wi-Fi DDR5 ProSeries (Image via Amazon)

This premium quality motherboard from MSI has a six-layer PCB with 2oz thickened copper that provides higher performance and long-lasting stability, ensuring longevity. The device is packed with features including PWM Heatsink, M.2 shield, full fan control, and 2.5G LAN for the fastest data transfer speeds.

It has TPM 2.0, which makes it compatible with Windows 11, and supports 12th gen Intel CPUs, Gen 5 PCIe support, and DDR5 RAM compatibility. Lastly, it has the latest WiFi 6E that supports a 6GHz spectrum, Bluetooth 5.2, and provides up to 4x network capacity and efficiency in high signal density environments.

2) MSI MPG X570S Edge MAX Wi-Fi - $239.99

The MSI MPG X570S Edge MAX Wi-Fi (Image via MSI)

This device comes with everything an enthusiast might need, including the latest WiFi 6E, two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, and six SATA ports for storage expansion. The socket on this motherboard is AM4, and it supports the latest AMD Ryzen 7 and 9 CPUs and has 4x DDR4 RAM slots with support of up to 128GB. It is compatible with 2-way CrossfireX, and users can install two GPUs for extra gaming performance.

It comes with WiFi 6E, a 2.5G LAN that has a maximum speed of 2400Mbps, keeping the file transfer time to a minimum. Moreover, it comes with an in-built LAN Manager that automatically classifies and prioritizes latency-sensitive applications for a gaming experience with low latency.

3) ASUS ROG Strix X570-E - $341.99

The ASUS ROG Strix X570-E (Image via Amazon)

The AMD motherboard is compatible with 2nd and 3rd gen AMD Ryzen and supports PCIe 4.0, 2.5Gbps Intel Gigabit LAN, has SATA 6Gb/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and dual M.2 with heatsinks, all with in-built controllable RGB lighting.

It comes with a WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) which improves coverage and works well in multi-user environments. Moreover, it has a 2.5G ethernet support that increases LAN speed for a lag-free online gaming experience.

4) MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi - $349.99

The MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi (Image via Amazon)

A unique feature of this device is that it has five M.2 storage slots, giving users the freedom to expand storage without end. It also has six SATA expansion slots, allowing users to build a PC with a ton of storage. The device supports the latest Intel 12th gen CPUs and DDR5 RAM, and it has dual PCIe 5.0 slots that can operate at x16/0 or x8/x8.

The device has a high-bandwidth of 2.5Gbps LAN and low-latency WiFi 6E that supports the 6GHz spectrum and Bluetooth 5.2 for file transfers at the highest speeds.

5) ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi - $439.99

The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi (Image via Amazon)

This small form factor motherboard packs the latest features and high performance. It supports 12th gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs and is compatible with DDR5 RAM. It has a PCIe Gen 5 16x slot, two M.2 slots, and nine USB ports on the back with two Thunderbolt 5 ports. Users can also overclock their installed CPU without any hassle.

It has onboard WiFi 6E technology that can take advantage of the 6 GHz spectrum and also has an onboard Intel 2.5Gbps ethernet that gives a boost to the wired connection.

6) Gigabyte Z690 Aurus Xtreme - $549.99

The Gigabyte Z690 Aurus Xtreme (Image via Amazon)

Gigabyte's flagship motherboard comes packed with features and support for the latest devices. It supports Intel 12th gen CPUs, 3x PCIe 5.0, 2x PCIe 4.0, and DDR5 RAM with overclocking, and it also has customizable RGB. Moreover, it is designed with thermal performance in mind, with an M.2 thermal guard, direct-touch heat pipes, an aluminum cover for the IO shield, 9W/mK thermal pad, a NanoCarbon baseplate for electrostatic adhesion, and a right-angled connector so that wires do not come in the way of airflow.

The device comes with WiFi 6E that has dedicated support for the 6GHz band, and its Bluetooth 5 provides a 4x range over previous iterations of the technology.

7) ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero WiFi - $595.99

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero WiFi DDR5 (Image via Amazon)

This gaming motherboard comes with customizable RGB lighting with a pixelated appearance that ASUS calls 'a microstructural array of light and color.' It comes with the latest features and supports the latest technology, including PCIe 5.0, five M.2 slots, 11 USB slots, DDR5 RAM up to 128GB, 3x ARGB headers, and overclocking.

It supports WiFi 6E which covers the 6GHz band spectrum and also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Intel 2.5G ethernet for the fastest file transfers.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

