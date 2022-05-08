5 best MSI gaming motherboards in 2022

MSI has a long legacy of making premium gaming motherboards. Apart from gaming, their motherboards are also great for content creators and streamers. MSI has MAG, MEG, MPG, Pro, and Creator series motherboards for both Intel and AMD platforms, with each series being priced differently and serving different purposes.

MSI caters to a range of chipsets like Intel's Z690, B660, AMD's B550, X570, TRX40, and many more. Users have to carefully choose the right motherboard to avoid any incompatibility or bottlenecking issues.

While choosing the perfect motherboard for any setup can be a pretty hectic task, here's a quick round-up of the best gaming motherboards that MSI currently has to offer across different price ranges and for different platforms.

5 best MSI gaming motherboards

5) MEG B550 Unify-X

AMD B550 chipset

2x 32GB DDR4 RAM capacity

6x SATA 6Gb/s

4x M.2 slots

ATX

Crossfire

The MSI MEG B550 Unify-X is one of the best B550 gaming motherboards in the market currently. It supports Ryzen 3000, 5000, and 4000G series desktop processors and has up to two 32GB DDR4 dual-channel memory support at a maximum speed of 5800MHz using A-XMP OC Mode. The motherboard has four M.2 slots and six SATA 6Gb/s ports.

B550 Unify-X provides optimal cooling performance with uniquely designed aluminum covers, an enlarged chipset heatsink, and a double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr. It comes with 2.5 Gbps LAN support and Wi-Fi 6 with two-way MU-MIMO technology. Audio Boost 4 and Voice Boost technology enables the user to experience a crystal clear audio experience.

Available at $323.04

4) MAG B660 Tomahawk EVA e: Project

Intel B660 chipset

4x 32GB DDR5 RAM

6x SATA 6Gb/s

3x M.2 slots

ATX

Crossfire

MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk EVA e: Project is their latest gaming motherboard on the Intel B660 chipset platform, stirring quite a bit of hype among anime fans. As the name suggests, B660 Tomahawk EVA e: Project is a collaboration between the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise and MSI.

This motherboard design is inspired by the EVA-01 Test Type from the anime. MSI has also released an EVA-01-themed AIO liquid cooler, power supply, and a PC case to make a complete EVA-01-themed gaming PC.

B660 Tomahawk EVA e: Project supports 12th Gen Intel Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors for the LGA 1700 socket. It also supports the latest DDR5 RAM up to 4x 32GB and 6200+MHz (overclocked). This gaming motherboard has 6x SATA 6Gb/s ports and 3x M.2 slots. All the other standard MSI motherboard features like 2.5G LAN, Wi-Fi 6, Audio Boost 4, and AMD Crossfire support are present.

Available at $218.99

3) MEG X570S Ace Max

AMD X570 chipset

4x 32GB DDR4 RAM

8x SATA 6Gb/s

4x M.2 slots

ATX

SLI/Crossfire

The MSI MEG X570S Ace Max is a beast of a motherboard. This AMD X570 chipset has all the features that are expected from a premium gaming motherboard. This motherboard supports AMD Ryzen 5000, 5000G, 4000G, 3000, 3000G, 2000, and 2000G series desktop processors. The four dual-channel DDR4 slots support up to 128GB and 5500+MHz (overclocked) RAM.

MEG X570S Ace Max has 8x SATA 6Gb/s ports and 4x M.2 slots. Apart from that, using the M.2 Expander-Z Gen 4S, users can add two additional M.2 drives. Aluminum covers, a heavy plated VRM heatsink, enlarged chipset heatsink, 7W/mk thermal pads, and double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr provide peak cooling performance. The Nahimic audio system paired with an HD ALC4082 processor delivers phenomenal audio performance.

Available at $399.99

2) MEG Z690 Godlike

Intel Z690 chipset

4x 32GB DDR5 RAM

6x SATA 6Gb/s

6x M.2 slots

E-ATX

SLI/Crossfire

MSI MEG Z690 Godlike is one of the flagship gaming motherboards from MSI and is also currently one of the best Z690 chipset gaming motherboards in the market. It supports 12th Gen Intel Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors with the LGA 1700 socket. Four dual-channel RAM slots support up to 128GB 6666MHz (overclocked) DDR5 RAM. 6x SATA 6Gb/s ports and 6x M.2 slots take care of memory. It has great cooling features, just like any other premium MSI gaming motherboard.

MSI MEG Z690 Godlike is designed to look like a flagship gaming motherboard with all-black aluminum heatsinks fashioned with triangular grid patterns. The same patterns can also be seen in the RGB illuminated glass. The M-Vision Dashboard is the first built-in 3.5" touch LCD display on a motherboard that enables the user to control various BIOS options directly through the motherboard.

Available at $1,199.99

1) Creator TRX40

AMD TRX40 chipset

8x 32GB DDR4 RAM

6x SATA 6Gb/s

3x M.2 slots

E-ATX

3-way SLI/Crossfire

MSI Creator TRX40 is a motherboard that not only excels at gaming but is also suitable for content creation. This motherboard is for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper desktop processors, which are the first choice for many content creators. It has eight DDR4 RAM slots, supporting up to 256GB 4666MHz RAM with A-XMP OC Mode turned on. There are 6x SATA 6Gb/s ports and 3x M.2 slots, with another four M.2 SSDs that can be added using the MSI Aero M.2 Xpander.

The four PCIe 4.0 slots support both 3-way SLI and Crossfire. Apart from the unmatched performance, the crystal-inspired design of MSI Creator TRX40 also makes it look like a gaming motherboard. The high-performance 1x Realtek® ALC1220 Codec in the back I/O supports 7.1-Channel High Definition Audio.

Available at $998.86

Edited by Danyal Arabi