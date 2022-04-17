5 best laptops for music production in 2022

Choosing the perfect laptop for music production is not an easy task. As the music industry is advancing, the hardware to capture and edit both audio and video is getting more compact in size.

From the days of reel tape machines, to DAWs, and now computers, music editing devices have gotten smaller in size and more powerful. There are are various options in this range of laptops and specific laptops are optimized for specific programs.

Usually, most DAWs require 4 gigs of RAM and a multi-core processor to run, but one needs a solid machine to stay safe for years. Also, if one plans to do all the video editing tasks on that laptop, then they would require a much more powerful system. Without further ado, here are the top 5 laptops for music production in 2022.

Top 5 laptops that can be a massive boost in music production

5) Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition 2020

15" 4K OLED display

i7 10875H

RTX Quadro 5000

32GB LPDDR4 RAM

1TB SSD

Even a couple of years ago, Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition used to be the second best laptop for any kind of content creator. This fastlane has changed a lot in the last two years, but Blade 15 Studio Edition still manages to stay in at least the top 5 list.

The main reason behind it still being relevant is its RTX Quadro 5000 GPU. The Quadro 5000 is a 16GB GPU based on NVIDIA's Turing architecture, supports DLSS and Ray Tracing, specifically made to handle content creation software.

To back up such a powerful GPU, this laptop packs an Intel i7 10875H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The fascinating 3840 x 2160 touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass covers 100% of the DC1-P3 color gamut and the 400 HDR True Black takes care of vibrant colors and dark blacks.

The laptop maintains a minimalistic esthetic with a CNC Aluminum body and Chroma RGB keyboard. Dual Dolby Atmos speakers and Thunderbolt 3 ports are some nice additions.

Available for 3,799.99 USD on Amazon.

4) Asus ZenBook Duo 15 UX582

15.6" 4K OLED/12.65" 1920 x 515 IPS display

i9 11900H

RTX 3080

32GB LPDDR4X RAM

1TB SSD

Asus ZenBook Duo 15 is famous for its dual display. Duo 15 features a 15.6" 3840x2160 OLED display with a secondary 12.65" 1920x515 IPS ScreenPad Plus touch screen. It's not just a gimmic, the secondary display can handle a lot of tasks, especially with the heavy DAW softwares that see regular use.

This laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel i9 11900H processor, an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB LPDDR4X RAM and 1 Terabyte PCIe SSD. Sound system is Herman/Kardon certified.

Though it is a fancy computer, it passes MIL-STD 810H military grade durability tests. New Active Aerodynamic System Plus ensures optimal cooling under any workload. Duo 15 comes with Windows 11 Pro OS.

Available for 3,039.99 USD on Amazon.

3) ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551QS-XS99

15" 4K IPS/14.1" 4K IPS

Ryzen 9 5900HX

RTX 3080

32GB LPDDR4 RAM

2TB SSD

The design of ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE might seem extra to people who dig minimalistic esthetic.But it is not all-looks. this absolute beast of PC, bundles a 15" 4K IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% Adobe color gamut with Dolby Vision HDR support.

The ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary 14.1" 4K IPS display is stunning and very useful. The Zephyrus Duo is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, paired with RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB LPDDR4 RAM and two 1TB PCIe SSDs.

AuraSync lighting and Dolby Atmos certified speakers are some nice features to have. Active Aerodynamic System Plus with liquid metal thermal compound keeps the system cool under any workload. Out of the box, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes with a Windows 10 Pro operating system.

Available for 7,439.99 USD on Amazon.

2) Alienware X17 R2

17.3" 4K display

i9 12900HK

RTX 3080Ti

64GB LPDDR5 RAM

4TB SSD

Alienware X17 R2 is a sleek-looking, beefy spec machine from Alienware. X17 R2 features a 17.3" 3840x2160 LCD display with a screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, Advanced Optimus, CV+, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. The system is powered by a 12th Gen Intel i9 12900HK processor, NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti GPU, 2x32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and 2x2TB PCIe NVMe SSDs.

The latest Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology keeps the temps under control. Its High Endurance Clear Coat body is designed for stain resistance. This is the only PC on the list to come with a CherryMX ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard.

Quad speakers, Alienware Command Center, AlienFX Lighting Technology, and the Alienware Battery Defender are some nice features to have. X17 R2 runs Windows 11 Pro straight out of the box.

Available for 4,944.99 USD on the Dell website.

1) MacBook Pro

16.2" 4K display

M1 Max

32 Core GPU

32GB RAM

1TB SSD

Always at the top of the list, Apple computers are the best for all types of content creators. The new MacBook Pro is no exception. The top variant of MacBook Pro comes with a 16.2" 3456x2234p Liquid Retina XDR display, the best display of any notebook.

Using a MacBook with 120Hz ProMotion becomes a smoother experience. The star of the show, the new M1 Max chipset from Apple, is the most powerful chipset on the market right now.

The M1 Max comes with 10 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores, and a 16 core Neural Engine with 32GB Unified Memory, 400GB/s memory bandwidth, and ProRes support. This classy looking laptop has a minimalistic design and weighs in at only 2.2 kgs.

Available for 3,499.00 USD on the Apple website.

These were the top 5 laptops for music production in 2022. Impressively, Apple still manages to remain at the top of the list with the most powerful chipset and the best display. But the competitors are not much behind with dual displays and amazing prices.

