5 best Intel Gaming Processors with integrated graphics to buy in 2022

Gaming Processors are widely regarded as the brains of any computer system. Every part of fundamental computing necessitates the use of these processing units, therefore choosing the correct Processor in 2022 is critical.

These computers can be used for a variety of tasks, including basic office work, gaming, designing, and video rendering. Intel and AMD are two of the most well-known brands of gaming GPUs that are preferred by people all over the world, with Intel leading the race in 2022 with some incredible processors.

GPUs or gaming processors are components designed to improve a device's graphic rendering capabilities. All functions that require visuals to be processed and presented, including video editing and gaming, will benefit from a GPU.

In this article, we will discuss the top 5 Intel processors with integrated graphics in 2022.

Best Intel Gaming Processors with integrated graphics in 2022

5) Intel Core i9 12900K

Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake processor is here, and it's labelled the "world's best gaming processor." It has 12 cores and 20 threads, with new perf / efficiency cores. It also supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

Intel's Alder Lake processors are causing chaos. The Intel Core i9 12900K is a powerful GPU that can handle a wide range of tasks. It has a gigantic 24-thread GPU with 16 cores that can run at up to 5.20GHz.

With integrated graphics, it is one of the most useful GPUs for demanding gaming. The Intel Core i9 12900K's latest enhancements enable enormous gaming performance.

4) Intel Core i5 11400

This is one of the best budget Intel gaming processors that allows you to play graphic intensive games like PUBG and Arena of Valor without any lag or freezing issues. It comes with a lower power consumption feature of 65W, making it one of the most popular GPUs among creators.

Apart from its low power consumption, this is also one of the most affordable gaming GPUs on the market, at a price of $160. This gaming GPU should be used by players who want a good gaming experience at a low cost.

3) Intel Core i5 12600K

One of the finest gaming GPUs of 2022 is the Intel Core i5 12600K. After a long hiatus, Intel has resurfaced, and gamers are applauding the GPU for its characteristics. It even features integrated graphics, similar to previous iterations, so consumers may use GPUs with their PCs.

DDR5 and PCI-Express 5.0 are supported by this incredible gaming processor. This processor's integrated graphics functionality enables for multi-core gaming performance. Its turbo frequency maxes out at 4.90 GHz.

2) Intel Core i7 6700K

The Core i7-6700K strikes a good balance between performance and pricing. However, gamers and people who don't require eight threads for professional content creation or other CPU-specific tasks may prefer the AMD Ryzen 3200G.

Due to the lack of a base clock strap, this CPU's most notable characteristic is undoubtedly its overclocking capability. In truth, it's possible to upgrade it to 4.8GHz. It works with both DDR4 and DDR3 memory and is great for multitasking.

1) Intel Core i5 9400

188号 @momomo_us

Ordering and spec information

ark.intel.com/content/www/us…

・P0 Stepping

SRELV (BOX / Tray)

CM8068403875504

・U0 Stepping

SR3X5 (Tray)

Intel Core i5-9400 Processor
Ordering and spec information
・P0 Stepping
SRELV (BOX / Tray)
CM8068403875504
・U0 Stepping
SR3X5 (Tray)
CM8068403358816

Intel CPUs are AMD's main competition, and if you're an Intel fan, this could be the greatest gaming processor with integrated graphics. This model is intended to replace the Core i5-8400, which has been one of Intel's most popular gaming CPUs for a long time.

It has six cores and six threads. The basic clock is 2.9GHz, but it can go up to 4.1GHz, which is really good for the price. Even though the current generation of technology isn't suited for professional esports, this processor is a great fit for a casual player or basic desktop usage. There is no need for a thermal cooling system like other gaming CPUs because of the inbuilt metal cooling system.

