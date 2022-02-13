New music releases : February 10, 2022

Friday is any audiophiles' favorite day of the week, with new music hitting the charts. Songs remain a significant source of solace for many, particularly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From acoustic ballads to power chords and from electro-jazz to soulful, instrumental R&B, this week provided a little something for everyone. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift came together for a new version of Sheeran’s song.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby released the rap anthem of the week. Last but not least, BTS released a little something for the ARMYs.

Continue reading to see some of the top picks for new music and albums to listen to this week.

Best of new music for second week of February

1) The Joker and the Queen - Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran's much speculated remix of The Joker and the Queen, which features Taylor Swift, was released on Friday. The Shape of You singer had announced the collaboration earlier in the week, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. The song, which was originally featured on Sheeran's 2021 album =, is the duo’s fourth collaboration.

The music video continues the tale of the pop star's debut collaboration, Everything Has Changed.

2) Bussin - Nicki Minaj

Bussin marks Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s second collaboration in as many weeks. Bussin, which comes after last week’s Do We Have a Problem?, serves as a more basic rap interchange between the two superstars. The song is uptempo and unhinged, with Minaj and Baby flinging forth catchy lines and charm.

3) Boyfriend - Dove Cameron

The 26-year-old artist first started teasing the song on her TikTok and finally released it on streaming platforms on February 10. In the song, Cameron sings to a potential love interest, telling them how much better a partner she would make than their current one. Boyfriend is the first song from her upcoming EP, which will be released in the near future.

4) Stay Alive - Jungkook

Stay Alive is the official OST from BTS’s webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO. Stay Alive was released alongside a dramatic promotional video that mixed animation from the webtoon with live-action scenes involving the boy band.

The song is produced by Suga with Jungkook lending his vocals to the track. The video serves as a teaser for everything that is to come on the webtoon, featuring all the members alongside their animated versions.

5) What, Me Worry? - Portugal, The Man

What, Me, Worry? is the first song from the band's upcoming ninth album, which will be released in June. The song was accompanied by a busy, fascinating music video directed by local artist/photographer Josué Rivas and music video veteran Aaron Brown.

It was produced by pop juggernauts Ryan Tedder and Jeff Bhasker. The new album also comes ahead of the Portland-based rockers' upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on February 25.

