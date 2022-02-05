7FATES: CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive ft BTS Suga & Jungkook is out now

A certain BTS fan-fiction webtoon, 7FATES: CHAKHO has made ripples across the internet and now the webtoon OST, Stay Alive is finally here.

On January 31, 2022, HYBE entertainment released an official statement saying that Stay Alive will be available on webtoon. The song was released with the fourth installment of the webtoon. This exclusive release is to add to the mood-setting of the webtoon.

Stay Alive is produced by band member Suga with Jungkook's vocals. Fans and netizens won't need to wait too long for the entire track. According to HYBE Entertainment, the full version of Stay Alive will be available on all music-streaming platforms on February 11/12, 2022.

This news has sent fans into a frenzy. ARMY's and fans could not contain their excitement when they first heard that this particular webtoon would have an OST by the group themselves.

ARMYs who actively follow the webtoon have a lot to say about BTS Jungkook and Suga's new track, Stay Alive.

Netizens react to webtoon-edition of BTS' Jungkook and Suga's latest track Stay Alive

The 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon continues to make its rounds on the internet. With the weekly chapter release, active webtoon followers enjoyed a little treat from the group themselves. The fourth installment came with the anticipated track Stay Alive and fans are still reeling from the music.

A few netizens expressed their thoughts on the song.

Bangtan’sBitch⁷ @sbitch_bangtan #StayAlive_CHAKHO I WOKE UP SO LATE AND STAY ALIVE WHAT A MASTERPIECE AND I RELATE TO THE LYRICS SO MUCH LIKE HOW? I WOKE UP SO LATE AND STAY ALIVE WHAT A MASTERPIECE AND I RELATE TO THE LYRICS SO MUCH LIKE HOW?😭😭😭 #StayAlive_CHAKHO

rheaNeils @ARMY16043 #SUGA #JUNGKOOK I just listened to #StayAlive_CHAKHO and his voice, the lyrics everything suits just perfect I just listened to #StayAlive_CHAKHO and his voice, the lyrics everything suits just perfect👌😭 #SUGA #JUNGKOOK

miu⁷ @gaysonkoo stay alive lyrics hit so hard when u relate... stay alive lyrics hit so hard when u relate...

One netizen shared the translated the lyrics from the song extract.

Another netizen expressed how the song lyrics would be based on the storyline of the webtoon.

Jeb⁷ #StayAlive by SUGAKOOKIE @jebhyyh

's production &



#StayAlive_CHAKHO @BTS_twt twitter.com/doolsetbangtan… doolset🍊 @doolsetbangtan



from where did it go wrong

I can’t remember a thing

with my body hidden in a small room,

I whisper to myself



darkness is my only friend

my hands that are seeking salvation

it is that I’m being weird

the room that is drenched in blood

somebody, please save me

+ twitter.com/webtoonofficia… from where did it go wrongI can’t remember a thingwith my body hidden in a small room,I whisper to myselfdarkness is my only friendmy hands that are seeking salvationit is that I’m being weirdthe room that is drenched in bloodsomebody, please save me 👂📝from where did it go wrongI can’t remember a thingwith my body hidden in a small room, I whisper to myselfdarkness is my only friendmy hands that are seeking salvationit is that I’m being weirdthe room that is drenched in bloodsomebody, please save me+ twitter.com/webtoonofficia… As mentioned earlier, Yoongi made this song clearly based on the storyline of #7FATES_CHAKHO #SUGA 's production & #Jungkook 's vocals gv soul to this song. And if we look into it from his ( #ZEHA_JungKook ) pov, the lyrics will hit u harder. As mentioned earlier, Yoongi made this song clearly based on the storyline of #7FATES_CHAKHO#SUGA's production & #Jungkook's vocals gv soul to this song. And if we look into it from his (#ZEHA_JungKook) pov, the lyrics will hit u harder.#StayAlive_CHAKHO @BTS_twt twitter.com/doolsetbangtan… https://t.co/X1q1yzdAh5

A few netizens commented on how Jungkook's vocals perfectly conveyed the emotion of the message.

Kee⁷🧚🏽‍♀️|| ):) @em0junghoseok the fact that yoongi produced such a beautiful song is so him, like I didn't expect anything less than perfect! the lyrics of #StayAlive_CHAKHO really broke my heart yall , the way jungkook is able to perfectly convey the emotions of the lyrics in his voicethe fact that yoongi produced such a beautiful song is so him, like I didn't expect anything less than perfect! the lyrics of #StayAlive_CHAKHO really broke my heart yall , the way jungkook is able to perfectly convey the emotions of the lyrics in his voice💔 the fact that yoongi produced such a beautiful song is so him, like I didn't expect anything less than perfect!

From their fan-fiction to their music, ARMYs can't get enough of any BTS related content. This fan-fiction stimulates the ARMYs' imagination and connects them to their favorite idols. It is still the talk of the internet.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the band dropping content for their ARMYs, fans have something to look forward to each day. Fans and netizens can't wait to see how 7FATES: CHAKHO unfolds.

Edited by Sabika