7FATES: CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive ft BTS Suga & Jungkook is out now

A certain BTS fan-fiction webtoon, 7FATES: CHAKHO has made ripples across the internet and now the webtoon OST, Stay Alive is finally here.
On January 31, 2022, HYBE entertainment released an official statement saying that Stay Alive will be available on webtoon. The song was released with the fourth installment of the webtoon. This exclusive release is to add to the mood-setting of the webtoon.
Stay Alive is produced by band member Suga with Jungkook's vocals. Fans and netizens won't need to wait too long for the entire track. According to HYBE Entertainment, the full version of Stay Alive will be available on all music-streaming platforms on February 11/12, 2022.
This news has sent fans into a frenzy. ARMY's and fans could not contain their excitement when they first heard that this particular webtoon would have an OST by the group themselves.
ARMYs who actively follow the webtoon have a lot to say about BTS Jungkook and Suga's new track, Stay Alive.
Netizens react to webtoon-edition of BTS' Jungkook and Suga's latest track Stay Alive
The 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon continues to make its rounds on the internet. With the weekly chapter release, active webtoon followers enjoyed a little treat from the group themselves. The fourth installment came with the anticipated track Stay Alive and fans are still reeling from the music.
A few netizens expressed their thoughts on the song.
One netizen shared the translated the lyrics from the song extract.
Another netizen expressed how the song lyrics would be based on the storyline of the webtoon.
A few netizens commented on how Jungkook's vocals perfectly conveyed the emotion of the message.
From their fan-fiction to their music, ARMYs can't get enough of any BTS related content. This fan-fiction stimulates the ARMYs' imagination and connects them to their favorite idols. It is still the talk of the internet.
With the band dropping content for their ARMYs, fans have something to look forward to each day. Fans and netizens can't wait to see how 7FATES: CHAKHO unfolds.