‘Yoonkook’ trends as BTS' SUGA and Jungkook collaborate for ‘7Fates: Chakho’ OST

BTS' genius producer SUGA and "golden maknae" Jungkook will be releasing an OST for the group's webtoon, 7Fates: CHAKHO soon. On January 5, the Twitter account for the webtoon announced the news of an OST, taking everyone by complete surprise.

The collaboration was actually teased months ago on their reality show In the Soop 2, but no fans were ready for what was to come. Soon, ‘Yoonkook’, ‘suga hyung’ trended on Twitter as ARMYS went down memory lane discussing the sub-unit they had always desired to see come true.

'7Fates: CHAKHO' announces OST by BTS' SUGA and Jungkook; fans take over Twitter trends

On January 5, the 7Fates: CHAKHO Twitter account released information on the webtoon’s OST. While it may have been a regular day, the announcement took the ARMY fandom by storm with two lines:

“Produced by SUGA of BTS. Vocals by Jung Kook of BTS”

The collaboration shook the fandom as it seemed like an impossible reality for many. While SUGA is known for his excellent production skills, for which he has won multiple coveted awards, Jungkook is known as one of the best K-pop vocalists.

Fans were more in awe of the news as the soundtrack preparations were right in front of them in In the Soop 2. A brief moment on the reality show saw SUGA working on his laptop with instruments and Jungkook by his side in the camper van.

At one point, SUGA even asked Jungkook not to feel pressured and go with the flow, when the latter was warming up his vocals.

As Jungkook worked on the music, SUGA sat in front of him with a fond smile. The caption read:

"Pride +100 like a father watching his son.”

As the golden maknae suggested some ways to make the arrangement better, SUGA gave him another proud thumbs up and left the van, in order to not disturb him.

The entire process behind the song, most probably the 7Fates: CHAKHO OST, made the news even more endearing and exciting for fans. To top it all off, the producer and main vocalist have always been close and share an adorable sibling relationship.

ARMYs soon started trending 'suga hyung' and 'YOONKOOK' as they reminisced the many captured memories of SUGA and Jungkook being the most adorable siblings ever.

7Fates: CHAKHO, a BTS original webtoon, is an urban fantasy story set in a futuristic, dystopian world. It is inspired by the chakho, the tiger and bear hunters of the Joseon Dynasty, and will intertwine seven characters’ lives as they tread on a path of vengeance.

The webtoon will be released on Naver Webtoon on January 14, 2022.

