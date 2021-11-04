BTS’ original webtoon 7 Fates CHAKHO details: Release, Synopsis and more

7 Fates CHAKHO is a BTS original webtoon and web novel currently in development with a release scheduled for 2022. HYBE announced the webtoon and novel in their corporate briefing released on November 4 on YouTube. The company announced four new original webtoons, with three of them being for their boy groups BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN.

The webtoons are created in collaboration with Naver Webtoon and will also be available as web novels on the popular reading platform, Wattpad. The idea behind the new forms of content is in line with HYBE's vision of breaking the confines of just music and delivering a holistic experience for its fans.

HYBE announces a new original webtoon and web novel series for BTS titled ‘7 Fates CHAKHO’

Taking their business expansion up a notch, HYBE unveiled plans for a new form of intellectual property. The company’s detailed universe storyline for each of their groups is one of the many things that make them unique. They’re now taking it a step further by creating more original stories in the form of webtoons and web novels.

What is BTS’ ‘7 Fates CHAKHO’ all about?

The most anticipated webtoon is BTS’ 7 Fates CHAKHO. The series will feature the seven BTS members as characters who come together to save the city from monsters. It is an urban fantasy story inspired by a community of tiger or bear hunters in the Joseon Dynasty called chakhogapsa. It will feature urban legends such as goblins and bulgasalyi or bulgasari (unusual hybrid of monsters who are ‘impossible to kill’). As Jin states,

“The story begins with monsters called ‘Beom’ invading the city of ‘Sin-si’ to hunt humans. And the seven hunters of the ‘Beom’, called CHAKHO, have gathered.”

Each character performs their different roles in avenging the death of their loved ones, making certain dangerous decisions and many more things in a city that has been corrupted. The seven men, bound by fate, must come together to defeat the evils while navigating their struggles and tribulations.

Check out the teasers where BTS members talk about 7 Fates CHAKHO in detail below:

The upcoming original webtoons are created in collaboration with Naver webtoons and the web novels are built in collaboration with Wattpad.

When will BTS’ ‘7 Fates CHAKHO’ webtoon release?

BTS’ original webtoon 7 Fates CHAKHO will be released on January 14, 2022. The series will be released on Webtoon and Wattpad.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, ARMYs recently slammed Weverse for their exorbitant shipping prices pertaining to BTS' 2022 Season's Greetings.

Edited by Danyal Arabi