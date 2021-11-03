Weverse Shop comes under fire as BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings shipping prices shock fans

Weverse Shop opened pre-orders for BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings on November 2 and fans have slammed the company for exorbitant shipping prices. This isn’t the first instance where fans have complained about the shipping price. For a long time, they have also been voicing their discontent with the poor quality of merch and the extra lengthy shipping time from Weverse.
Twitter is flooded with replies and quote-retweets to the merch, where fans are complaining about the shipping fee which is more than the product’s price itself. Others simply state that the money isn’t worth getting the product delivered in the latter half of 2022 and they would rather save up for the concert.
ARMYs call out Weverse again for BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings merch
The BTS fandom waited long for the group to drop their annual Season’s Greetings. However, they weren’t ready for the price. Weverse Shop, a global e-commerce platform created by HYBE, has been notorious for its expensive yet poor quality merch and sky-rocketing shipping prices.
BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings’ concept enthralled ARMYs, as each member portrays a straight-out-of-fan-fiction character (RM as the mad scientist, Jin as the hacker, etc.) The enthusiasm soon turned into disappointment as fans found out the shipping prices.
Weverse Shop currently has three options for shipping - Global, USA and Japan. Global sometimes works better for many USA and European fans as it has reduced shipping prices and even quicker delivery times. However, in both USA and Global options, fans have to pay around $45-50 as a shipping fee. Multiple fandoms have been calling out Weverse Shop, and ARMYs are now demanding they give them statements on what makes the shipping costs shoot up every single time.
Many fans also complained about the lengthy delivery issues. In June this year, the Korea Consumer Agency reported that Weverse had 13 international complaints against the company for 'non-delivery of items'.
Fans recently raised complaints about the ARMY Membership: Merch Pack as well. Fans claim that despite paying the massive $150 shipping cost for four boxes, many did not receive the boxes or a refund.
Previously, SEVENTEEN’s fandom, CARATs, also called out the shop for their poor designs and “cheap” quality merch.
Back in February 2020, then-Big Hit Entertainment streamed their corporate meeting live, showcasing the upcoming changes to their viewers. One of the promises made in the meeting was lowering shipping costs, which was lauded by many. However, as evidenced by fans voicing their discontentment on social media, it doesn’t seem like the company is working on its promise.