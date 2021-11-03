Weverse Shop comes under fire as BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings shipping prices shock fans

Weverse Shop opened pre-orders for BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings on November 2 and fans have slammed the company for exorbitant shipping prices. This isn’t the first instance where fans have complained about the shipping price. For a long time, they have also been voicing their discontent with the poor quality of merch and the extra lengthy shipping time from Weverse.

Twitter is flooded with replies and quote-retweets to the merch, where fans are complaining about the shipping fee which is more than the product’s price itself. Others simply state that the money isn’t worth getting the product delivered in the latter half of 2022 and they would rather save up for the concert.

ARMYs call out Weverse again for BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings merch

BTS' unique way to greet 2022



What's so special about this Season's Greetings?✨

You can watch the making film on Weverse, with the digital code card.



GLOBAL👉

USA👉 #BTS 2022 SEASON'S GREETINGS & WALL CALENDAR for pre-order

The BTS fandom waited long for the group to drop their annual Season’s Greetings. However, they weren’t ready for the price. Weverse Shop, a global e-commerce platform created by HYBE, has been notorious for its expensive yet poor quality merch and sky-rocketing shipping prices.

BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings’ concept enthralled ARMYs, as each member portrays a straight-out-of-fan-fiction character (RM as the mad scientist, Jin as the hacker, etc.) The enthusiasm soon turned into disappointment as fans found out the shipping prices.

Mel ⁷ @gcfmon 2022 seasons greetings being the first one i ever order thx bh ur shipping prices are terrible

ᴊᴀᴅɪᴇ⁷ @qprincel I just want to buy BTS' and aespa's 2022 seasons greetings…🥺🥺✨



I always regret not buying BTS' 2021 seasons greetings, and was so determined to buy one for 2022. But because of Covid and shipping, I can't. Not yet anyways.🥺

Weverse Shop currently has three options for shipping - Global, USA and Japan. Global sometimes works better for many USA and European fans as it has reduced shipping prices and even quicker delivery times. However, in both USA and Global options, fans have to pay around $45-50 as a shipping fee. Multiple fandoms have been calling out Weverse Shop, and ARMYs are now demanding they give them statements on what makes the shipping costs shoot up every single time.

Jungkook's girl⁷// ig:kingkookie.bts @kingkookie_bts was considering buying bts seasons greetings 2022 then the shipping price hit me with a reality check

S⁷ kinda ia bc school @Canyon_Falls Weverse shipping is way to expensive so I won't be buying seasons greetings 2022 😔



Maybe I'll find it at a kpop store in the city or whatever

Em⁷ 💜✨ @attoliattolia well, luckily for me, I can't even have the opportunity to spend ridiculous amounts in shipping for the 2022 seasons greetings, bc weverse doesn't even ship to my country 🤡

cayls⁷ in the soop @sugarcayl 😭😭😭no because how can shipping be more than the actual Seasons Greetings y'all. Please weverse be kinder to me

bea⁷ @brilyantae i wanna buy the seasons greetings but the weverse shipping fee is so expensive like is bts gonna walk to my house on foot and deliver it themselves with a special performance or smth

te @jkttrbl seasons greetings is 42 dollars but with shipping its gonna be 80 and thats why i say no everytime

Many fans also complained about the lengthy delivery issues. In June this year, the Korea Consumer Agency reported that Weverse had 13 international complaints against the company for 'non-delivery of items'.

cel ⁷ @kooslovebot ordering seasons greetings and seeing the shipping date … damn they really went "we never said which season you'd be greeting" 😭😭😭😭

Kelsie @rottenwildch1ld Not Weverse usa shipping seasons greetings in Feb. 2022.😭 Get yours from Global you guys, or you're using your calendar late lol

marshmallow 👅🤟🏽 @dione_drew with the weverse shipping times bighit actually needs to put out the 2023 calendar and seasons greetings NEOW

𓆩♡𓆪 @plutorain999 SHIPPING STARTS WHEN? why am i getting my seasons greetings halfway thru feb😭

Fans recently raised complaints about the ARMY Membership: Merch Pack as well. Fans claim that despite paying the massive $150 shipping cost for four boxes, many did not receive the boxes or a refund.

Previously, SEVENTEEN’s fandom, CARATs, also called out the shop for their poor designs and “cheap” quality merch.

Back in February 2020, then-Big Hit Entertainment streamed their corporate meeting live, showcasing the upcoming changes to their viewers. One of the promises made in the meeting was lowering shipping costs, which was lauded by many. However, as evidenced by fans voicing their discontentment on social media, it doesn’t seem like the company is working on its promise.

