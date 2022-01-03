BTS' Jungkook delivers a knockout punch with his latest Instagram boxing video

BTS' Jungkook’s vocal skills might be public knowledge, but the Golden maknae has been hiding a secret talent - boxing.

All BTS members Suga, Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope joined Instagram at the beginning of their break, to let millions of ARMY members get a closer look into their lives. Along with others, Jungkook aka JK too has been posting several images and videos, including those of dogs, vacations, and now, his boxing skills.

Jungkook’s recent Instagram post, showing off his intense workout routine, has taken BTS fans around the world by storm.

BTS' Jungkook was boxing with Coach Tommy

On January 2, the BTS member had a surprise in store for his fans. On his Instagram account, Jungkook posted a short clip of his incense gym session, where the artist can be seen engaged in a sparring session with a freelance trainer, who goes by the name Coach Tommy. JK's undeniably skillful punches took the internet by storm, with many in awe of his skills.

In the 16-second video, the youngest BTS member, dressed in a black t-shirt and a mask, holds his own, landing some impressive punches. While Jungkook’s face is not visible, his tattoos peeking through his gloves has ARMY swooning.

Captioned, “Let’s box”, the video has already raked in almost 20 million views and 10 million likes, with the numbers showing no signs of slowing down.

BTS fans across the world had a field day with the clip, and in no time, most social media forums were flooded with discussions about Jungkook’s hidden talent. JEON JUNGKOOK started trending worldwide almost instantly at 31, while 'Jungkook' trended at #9 Worldwide and #2 in the U.S. Millions of tweets about exclaiming 'omg Jungkook' also took over Twitter. South Korea also saw a spurt of “복싱하쟈,” which translates into ‘Let's box.’

JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE 𝄞ʲᵏ🦋 @Daily_JKUpdate “복싱하쟈”, which means ‘Let's do boxing’ is trending in South Korea after Jeon Jungkook posted his boxing video on Instagram “복싱하쟈”, which means ‘Let's do boxing’ is trending in South Korea after Jeon Jungkook posted his boxing video on Instagram https://t.co/1RfF3TwatC

The charming maknae’s post was loved not only by fans, but also by several other idols and celebrities worldwide. Fellow BTS member, V, commented on the video, sharing his surprise and awe in a series of ‘shocked’ emojis.

JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE 𝄞ʲᵏ🦋 @Daily_JKUpdate Philippine celebrities, actresses and Beauty Queen who Liked JUNGKOOK’s boxing video on Instagram which include Anne Curtis, Winwyn Marquez and Niana Guerrero Philippine celebrities, actresses and Beauty Queen who Liked JUNGKOOK’s boxing video on Instagram which include Anne Curtis, Winwyn Marquez and Niana Guerrero https://t.co/guv0dXgFpA

Not long after, the trainer Tommy too shared the video, along with other images on his Instagram handle. Such is Jungkook’s impact that the trainer’s Instagram followers increased well over 10x in just a few hours after JK’s shout out.

Jungkook SNS✨ @Jungkook_SNS INFO | Jungkook's boxing trainer has gained more than 35K followers on his IG account in less than 3 hours after Jungkook gave a shout out to him in his IG post. INFO | Jungkook's boxing trainer has gained more than 35K followers on his IG account in less than 3 hours after Jungkook gave a shout out to him in his IG post. https://t.co/BeyLWilTY0

Meanwhile, Jungkook was the first person to cross one million likes in just two minutes on their Instagram post

Recently, the BTS singer surprised fans by sharing pictures of his new pet dogs, Song and Paeng. Captioned “Bam’s Hyungs”, the picture shows the idol, dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants, lying down on his back with the two dogs sitting on his chest.

