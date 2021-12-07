BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram username turns brands into fans

As BTS members opened their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, one thing that shone brightest among them all was their usernames. The group’s youngest, Jungkook, chose a creative ID with all the alphabets in the English language except the letters J and K.

Since his debut, fans and members have often called Jungkook "JK" - a term of endearment. Making the name his own, he sure had some fun while deciding on his Instagram username. His genius flair has made big brands like McDonald’s, Target, Axe, Lyft and even Among Us copy it on Twitter and start a moment-marketing campaign.

BTS’ Jungkook starts a new trend with his creative Instagram username

While the rest of the BTS members chose simplistic or punny IDs, the Golden maknae, Jungkook, went all out, making his Instagram username stand out. The K-pop supergroup trended for almost an entire day for their sudden appearance on Instagram on December 6. But it was only Jungkook that could make brands start a whole new moment-marketing trend.

Jungkook currently sits with a whopping 18.6 million Instagram followers in just a day of opening his account. His unique username was the first thing that caught people’s attention - @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz. The funny way of emphasizing his name led big brands to copy it and have a gala on their social media.

Fast food brand McDonald’s, who teamed up with them for a BTS Meal collaboration, was the first to change their name on Twitter. It kept all the English alphabets except ‘mcd,’ their much-famous abbreviation.

Soon, Lyft, Sour Patch Kids, Among Us, Axe, Rockstar Energy Drink joined in on the fun.

AXE @AXE @McDonalds since this tweet starts with the letter a, i will assume u were trying to tweet "axe body spray smells amazing" while spraying me, but then u got mesmerized by how good i smell and here we are @McDonalds since this tweet starts with the letter a, i will assume u were trying to tweet "axe body spray smells amazing" while spraying me, but then u got mesmerized by how good i smell and here we are

Meanwhile, non-BTS fans had a tough time understanding why McDonald’s was behaving the way it was. They questioned if it was just another “intern” mistake, asked the brand if it was okay, and took it literally by thinking ‘cdm’ was a code for an upcoming product.

CluCoin | OCTANE 🎅☃🎄 @HiOctaneGamer @McDonalds Who let the intern fall asleep on the keyboard while the company twitter is logged in @McDonalds Who let the intern fall asleep on the keyboard while the company twitter is logged in

The BTS ARMY had fun telling them it was all because of Jungkook’s Instagram username. They even had fun interacting with the brand in K-pop stan lingo.

Did Jungkook always have an Instagram account?

olsë⁷ j.m’s gf ARSD📌 @tete4jim notice how it’s only Jungkook’s account that doesn’t say “New Instagram account” HE HAS BEEN AMONG US 😃😃😃😃 notice how it’s only Jungkook’s account that doesn’t say “New Instagram account” HE HAS BEEN AMONG US 😃😃😃😃 https://t.co/LznOv1tQqi

BTS Jungkook’s username isn’t the only chaotic moment that arose. Fans now believe that the K-pop idol is not new to Instagram.

olsë⁷ j.m’s gf ARSD📌 @tete4jim dauymmmnnn my boy been on this app for sure more than a month now God knows if he had it for even a much longer time🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️ dauymmmnnn my boy been on this app for sure more than a month now God knows if he had it for even a much longer time🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/tSkDRgiESG

With years of BIGHIT MUSIC training ARMYs to pay attention to detail, fans found out that every member’s Instagram profile stated “New Instagram account” except Jungkook’s. The discovery has fans baffled as they think the Golden Maknae has been watching them on Instagram for way longer than they would’ve imagined.

Also Read Article Continues below

After their much-deserved break, BTS will be back in March 2022 with their new album and a concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia