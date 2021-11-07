BTS' Jungkook crowned "Best Model Icon" by Forbes Korea 

K-Pop's Golden Maknae and BTS member Jungkook shine once again, and this time even Forbes agrees.
BTS' main vocalist and lead dancer, Jungkook, is no stranger to fame. The beloved idol has millions of fans worldwide, and his global impact is second to none. The icon is just as famous for his striking visuals as he is for his impeccable vocals. Jungkook has been breaking fashion norms, in Korea and the world, for years now. Jungkook's latest achievement is just another feather in his already plumage-filled cap.
The November issue of Forbes Korea magazine bestowed upon the 'BTS maknae' the well-deserved title of "Top Model."
BTS' Jungkook had a spread as Top Model in Forbes Korea's latest edition
The latest copy of Forbes Korea magazine includes a spread from BTS' Jungkook and a list of Top Models, in which the idol occupies the top spot.
The internationally renowned magazine described the idol as:
"BTS Jungkook - the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS. He is well-known for his stable live performance that does not shake while performing strong choreography. He also showed a number of self-composed songs due to his excellent talent for composing and writing."
Following this achievement, fans of the singer and BTS wasted no time, and 'TOP MODEL JUNGKOOK' started trending globally almost instantly. ARMY can't get enough of this talented 24-year old's looks and undeniable charisma.
While fans of the artist were already aware of his mesmerizing visuals, this global recognition has overjoyed them, with many calling him the King.
Back in October, the star was picked as the top choice for Forbes Korea's "Idol You Want to Eat Korean Beef with" poll.
The BTS star recently released a cover of Harry Styles' hit number, "Falling," on BANGTANTV's YouTube channel. The cover had fans across the world swooning, with it quickly climbing up to the number 1 spot in the US, along with topping Twitter trends in over 90 countries. Jungkook's cover itself pushed the original song to chart number 9 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart, with the cover itself charted at number 14. Harry Styles' song saw a massive 379 percent increase in sales after the BTS star covered it.
While the two talented world icons haven't interacted yet, this recent crossover has given fans hope for a collaboration.
The two icons' fashion styles also complement each other, often wearing similarly iconic outfits. While the Coldplay collaboration with BTS broke the internet, one with Harry Styles might just shut it down permanently.