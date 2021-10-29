BTS Army and Directioners at war after Jungkook does a cover of Harry Styles song Falling

On October 29, fans got a surprise from BTS idol Jungkook as he released a cover of the Harry Styles song Falling. This went viral within minutes and fans were super happy to receive something new from the youngest member of BTS.

Falling originally featured in a Harry Styles album titled Fine Line, which was released in December 2019. Jungkook reimagined the song and gave it a refreshing touch with his brilliant vocal talents. Fans noted how Jungkook was able to hit high notes so beautifully while he covered the song.

Fans love Jungkook and everything about his cover of Harry Styles Falling

Fans loved the fact that Jungkook's version of the song transcended them to heaven. Many claimed that the song brought them comfort and peace as well. Also, Jungkook is not the only one from BTS to live the Harry Styles song. Jimin has also been caught singing the song, while Yoongi marked it as his favorite on Spotify, according to fans.

kaja⁷🌌 @thetannieuntold something abt jimin singing falling, yoongi having it as one of his favs on spotify and jungkook doing a cover

a.⁷ 🐥 @coffeebeantae Jungkook can make everything sound like it fell from heaven

˒˒ @kaevangelion this is the church of jungkook and i am a worshipper

Nev⁷ @bts_vinyl Watching everyone on my TL listening to Jungkook's new cover while I'm at work and not able to play it

🐟⁷ @syubtraction if you think saying something like this is "setting them up" or "disrespectful to the original artist" how is it disrespectful when jungkook made the song his own with his rendition and did a good fucking job. NOT saying this won't cure western stabs of their racism.

yas⁷ 🫂 @taesnosemolex @syubtraction ahh i have this same feeling both falling and 2u it's just they belong to him

⌗ Noelle | semi-ia @SE0KJINLUVVV I'm disgusted by how so many armys are saying "Falling" is Jung Kook's song cuz y'all heard it for the first time, like dude go touch some grass and learn how to respect other artists 😐 If some other would have done the same thing for Euphoria or My Time, y'all would get so mad+

⌗ Noelle | semi-ia @SE0KJINLUVVV Not y'all saying its "not that serious" in the qrts, y'all know how directioners would feel? When they see y'all saying it's Kook's song?

⌗ Noelle | semi-ia @SE0KJINLUVVV And attack that fandom and artist, SO PLS GROW UP AND ACT MATURE

⌗ Noelle | semi-ia @SE0KJINLUVVV IDC if I get canceled, now I see why we're called toxic 💀 it's time we act mature like srsly, and the fact some of y'all are calling me the n word just shows. Anyways stay mad <3 oh and fyi, no I'm not a directioner, but I respect each n every artist

lilly⁷☆★ia @ethereaIjm_ @SE0KJINLUVVV we say this EVERY time he covers someones song and no one is up at night losing sleep bc we say "its his song now" like its a stupid fun little joke thats been in the fandom for years… 🤨 it doesnt mean we dont respect the original artists who sing the songs its just a joke???

Directioner @Directi42529804 @SE0KJINLUVVV Really Annoyed with Some saying "BTS Impact" when BTS Covered an Artist's Song, I mean BTS Contributed some but that doesn't mean BTS should have all credit because the Artist did the Hardwork before the Cover

Many fans went as far as to say that they worship Jungkook for his talent and his angelic voice. The cover turned out to be so good that fans wanted to know if their favorite idol was even for real.

However, one of the common reactions included sad fans from different parts of the world who were still at work and were unable to play the song. FOMO was real among these fans and they ensured that they registered their thoughts on Twitter.

Surprisingly, a war broke out between fans of Harry Styles and the Army when the latter claimed that Falling was the BTS idol's song. Fans of Styles argued that it was disrespectful of the Army to claim so when it was clearly a cover. The Army, however, claimed that the song, at least the rendition released on October 29 was Jungkook's as he reimagined the song.

Falling is not Jungkook’s first cover. He has shared quite a few on YouTube and SoundCloud in the past. These include Adam Levine’s Lost Stars, Justin Bieber’s Nothing Like Us, Purpose, and 2U, Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore, IU’s Ending Scene, George’s Look at Me, Lauv’s Never Not, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s 10,000 Hours.

Edited by Prem Deshpande