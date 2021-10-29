BTS Army and Directioners at war after Jungkook does a cover of Harry Styles song Falling

On October 29, fans got a surprise from BTS idol Jungkook as he released a cover of the Harry Styles song Falling. This went viral within minutes and fans were super happy to receive something new from the youngest member of BTS.
Falling originally featured in a Harry Styles album titled Fine Line, which was released in December 2019. Jungkook reimagined the song and gave it a refreshing touch with his brilliant vocal talents. Fans noted how Jungkook was able to hit high notes so beautifully while he covered the song.
Fans love Jungkook and everything about his cover of Harry Styles Falling
Fans loved the fact that Jungkook's version of the song transcended them to heaven. Many claimed that the song brought them comfort and peace as well. Also, Jungkook is not the only one from BTS to live the Harry Styles song. Jimin has also been caught singing the song, while Yoongi marked it as his favorite on Spotify, according to fans.
Many fans went as far as to say that they worship Jungkook for his talent and his angelic voice. The cover turned out to be so good that fans wanted to know if their favorite idol was even for real.
However, one of the common reactions included sad fans from different parts of the world who were still at work and were unable to play the song. FOMO was real among these fans and they ensured that they registered their thoughts on Twitter.
Surprisingly, a war broke out between fans of Harry Styles and the Army when the latter claimed that Falling was the BTS idol's song. Fans of Styles argued that it was disrespectful of the Army to claim so when it was clearly a cover. The Army, however, claimed that the song, at least the rendition released on October 29 was Jungkook's as he reimagined the song.
Falling is not Jungkook’s first cover. He has shared quite a few on YouTube and SoundCloud in the past. These include Adam Levine’s Lost Stars, Justin Bieber’s Nothing Like Us, Purpose, and 2U, Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore, IU’s Ending Scene, George’s Look at Me, Lauv’s Never Not, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s 10,000 Hours.