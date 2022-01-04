Fans rejoice as BTS' Suga recovers from COVID-19

BTS' Suga has finally tested COVID-19 negative after receiving treatment for ten days for the deadly virus. BIGHIT Music has released an official statement on the matter through their Wevwerse channel. The statement says,

"Hello, this is BIGHIT Music,"

"We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you."

RM and SUGA returned back to South Korea after enjoying their break back in the US. The day after SUGA was diagnosed, RM was also diagnosed with the deadly virus. Meanwhile, BTS member Jin tested positive after experiencing symptoms of the flu, despite the fact that he had been present in South Korea before RM and SUGA even came in.

This latest update regarding SUGA's recovery has elated the hearts of netizens and ARMY's from all across the world.

Netizens express their joy over BTS SUGA's recovery

ARMY's and fans were heartbroken to hear that their favorite idols tested positive for the deadly virus. Upon hearing the news that BTS' SUGA has finally recovered, fans took to the internet to express their happiness.

The group's fandom, ARMY, has also wish for a speedy recovery for RM and Jin, who are currently receiving treatment at home.

Fans can't wait to see BTS' SUGA back in action

Currently on break, fans are still anticipating what BTS's SUGA has in store for them. Recently, fans and netizens learned that the rapper will feature in Rapper Juice WRLD's posthumous album, which has created excitement across the globe.

Earlier, in December 2021, BTS' SUGA, under the psedonym of Agust D, managed to win the title of Spotify's most-streamed male K-pop artist of 2021. Fans and netizens can't wait to see their all-time favorite group back in action.

