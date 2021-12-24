BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from the US

The COVID-19 wave in South Korea is far from over. Cases are rising globally every day as the latest variant of the virus spreads. Unfortunately, Suga from BTS is the latest victim of the pandemic.

Suga, aka Min Yoongi, tested positive for COVID shortly after returning from the US on Christmas Eve, leaving millions of BTS fans concerned.

Members of BTS are currently on an extended hiatus after a packed 2021 schedule, which ended with three shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While some members, including Kim Namjoon, Suga, and Kim Taehyung, chose to spend part of their break exploring the US, others returned to South Korea.

BTS' Suga tested positive despite being fully vaccinated

On December 24, Big Hit Music released an official statement announcing the COVID-19 diagnosis for Suga. The statement, released via Weverse, said:

"Hello, this is Big Hit Music. BTS member SUGA, who received a COVID-19 PCR test immediately after arriving in Korea on December 23 (Thursday), has tested positive for the virus as of December 24 (Friday) while in self-quarantine.”

Big Hit Music assured fans that the BTS member was not exhibiting any symptoms and was fully vaccinated.

“SUGA received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine at the end of August this year, and he is currently not experiencing any particular symptoms. SUGA is currently following treatment orders at home per the health authorities' guidelines."

According to the statement, Suga had undergone a routine COVID-19 PCR test before leaving the US and tested negative. In line with local regulations, Suga took another test when he landed, following which he went into the obligatory self-quarantine.

Given that Suga was confirmed positive after going into quarantine, Big Hit Music stated that there had been no interaction between him and other members. The agency concluded the statement by promising to put its artists' well-being above all.

"Big Hit Music plans on supporting SUGA to the best of our abilities, putting the health and safety of our artists as our top priority so that SUGA can recover as quickly as possible. The agency also promises to cooperate diligently with the directions and guidelines of the health authorities."

Given the news, it did not take long for #GETWELLSOONYOONGI to start trending on social media, with millions of fans sending well-wishes to Suga.

hourly yoongi @hourIyng WE LOVE YOU YOONGI WE LOVE YOU YOONGI https://t.co/GgGJf7gF4U

A R M Y F E S S @armyfess_ my! urusan dia buka wv atau ngganya belakangan krn kan kita gatau jg yaa, jadi gpp rajin rajin aja ramein wv ngasih semangat & ngehibur yoongi💜 my! urusan dia buka wv atau ngganya belakangan krn kan kita gatau jg yaa, jadi gpp rajin rajin aja ramein wv ngasih semangat & ngehibur yoongi💜 https://t.co/mspFDPAeVu

#JIMIN lover @pjmixt4pe our yoongi is so strong so i know he will be okay it's just that it happened during these days where he should have been with his friends and family:( im glad that he's asymptomatic but still. get well soon baby <3 our yoongi is so strong so i know he will be okay it's just that it happened during these days where he should have been with his friends and family:( im glad that he's asymptomatic but still. get well soon baby <3

•⟭⟬《Park Casandra ̆̈⁷》ꨄ︎ @Casandragalind9 Yoongi, really .... I love you very much.

I wish you have a safe recovery and feel good during it.



I love you very much, please rest, eat well and I really love you very much.

Please recover.



사랑해 💜 Yoongi, really .... I love you very much.I wish you have a safe recovery and feel good during it.I love you very much, please rest, eat well and I really love you very much.Please recover.사랑해 💜 https://t.co/snkce9D87p

everythinggoesman⁷🍃 @aakgneo knowing yoongi he's probably going to be more worried about us being worried than about himself knowing yoongi he's probably going to be more worried about us being worried than about himself

Meanwhile, BTS is expected to return to the US in time for the Grammys, where they have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

2021 was a big year for Suga with BTS and his solo work. His rap alter-ego, Agust D, was Spotify's most-streamed male K-pop artist of 2021. The information was released on this year's 'Spotify Wrapped.'

