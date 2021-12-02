×
Agust D, a.k.a BTS Suga, named most-streamed male K-pop artist of 2021 on Spotify

Agust D, a.k.a BTS Suga, accomplishes huge Spotify feat (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)
Vibha Hegde
ANALYST
Modified Dec 02, 2021 07:50 PM IST
News

Agust D has officially been named Spotify's most-streamed male K-pop artist of 2021. The information was released following Spotify's yearly 'Spotify Wrapped' reveal, which showcases users' music habits on the platform.

According to the platform, Daechwita was the most-streamed song by a male K-pop artist this year.

Agust D's Spotify statistics are impressive

BTS Suga, who goes by Agust D for special solo projects, secured pole position on the "Top Male K-pop Artists of 2021" playlist created by Spotify. Daechwita from his 2020 album D-2 was the most-streamed song by a male K-pop artist, including solo and group acts.

흉터 첫 시뮬 때 #DAECHWITA #AGUST_D_2 https://t.co/1y7ERuz53z

Following Agust D was EXO's Baekhyun with Bambi from his 2021 mini-album of the same name. The list also included Jay Park's digital single Summeride (2021), BTS RM's seoul from his 2018 album mono., and SHINee Taemin's Advice from his 2021 mini-album of the same name.

D-2 has been a monumental album for Agust D/BTS Suga's career. In May 2021, a little over a year after the album's release, it crossed 306,978,842 streams, making Suga the quickest Korean soloist to cross 300 million streams on Spotify.

Members of BTS aren't foreign to scoring tremendous accomplishments, especially on Spotify. In August 2021, BTS' J-Hope was named the "Spotify King" after he hit 7.1 million followers on the platform. At the time, he was the only Korean soloist to accomplish the feat.

Agust D '대취타' #AgustD #D_2 #대취타 #Daechwita https://t.co/0EnNJzPJWT

Earlier that same month, ARMY (fans of BTS) celebrated Jungkook's achievement of passing 260 million streams on the music-streaming platform for his song Euphoria from the group's 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer. The song was even played on HBO's show Euphoria, starring Zendaya.

Edited by Srijan Sen
