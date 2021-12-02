×
BTS' appearance at the 2021 MAMA cancelled following new quarantine rules in South Korea

BTS will send a special greeting video in lieu of not attending (Image via Twitter/bts_bighit)
Vibha Hegde
ANALYST
Modified Dec 02, 2021 07:17 PM IST
BTS' appearance at the 2021 MAMAs has been canceled, much to the dejection of ARMYs (fans of BTS) all across the globe.

Following the implementation of new quarantine rules in South Korea, BTS will be unable to attend as they must complete a minimum amount of quarantine time before being allowed to participate in public events.

CJ ENM confirms BTS will not be attending MAMA 2021; Possible changes to awards show schedule to ensue

BTS will unfortunately not be attending this year's Mnet Asian Music Awards, owing to the change in quarantine procedures.

According to the South Korean government, people who enter the country from foreign lands must complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine period. The members of BTS are currently in Los Angeles for their "Permission to Dance On Stage - Live Play Tour," and will soon be attending the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour in the same city.

[#방탄밤] DTS와 만난 BTS⁉️ #눈오리의_공습 #방탄소년단 이 holiday에 떠오르는 것은?!⛷🎁🎄 #해피홀리데이_아미💜(youtu.be/TmOv1jaesiE)

Even if the K-pop group was to change their schedule around and fly to South Korea immediately, the award show's date (December 11, 2021) would still conflict with their mandatory quarantine period. As such, the K-pop group will not be attending the show.

Accordingly, due to a scheduling problem, BTS will not be able to pre-record any performance in time. However, they will supposedly send over a "special greeting" video to be played during the show.

[#오늘의방탄] 서프라이즈! Megan Thee Stallion과의 스페셜 무대 잘 보셨나요? 🤗💜 3회차 공연에서 다시 만나요 아미! 벌써 보고싶다..⭐️ 알러뷰 알러뷰 알러뷰! #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #Stage_For_ARMY #withAmazingMegan #BTSSoFiStadium #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA2회차공연 https://t.co/I6ccHAnXLr

The issue doesn't cease there. The emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, poses a threat all around the globe. As the situation is once again worsening, many have theorized that lockdown procedures may be enacted once again.

When asked if the award show will continue screening, a representative commented that they are looking out for news regarding the situation and will let everyone know if there are any changes.

This year's MAMA show is jam-packed with a ton of K-pop acts appearing and performing, including KEP1ER, TXT, Brave Girls, ITZY, and many more.

The MAMA 2021 nominees were announced earlier this year in November, with fans diligently preparing mass-voting parties for their favorites.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
