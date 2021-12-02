BTS' appearance at the 2021 MAMA cancelled following new quarantine rules in South Korea

BTS' appearance at the 2021 MAMAs has been canceled, much to the dejection of ARMYs (fans of BTS) all across the globe.

Following the implementation of new quarantine rules in South Korea, BTS will be unable to attend as they must complete a minimum amount of quarantine time before being allowed to participate in public events.

BTS will unfortunately not be attending this year's Mnet Asian Music Awards, owing to the change in quarantine procedures.

According to the South Korean government, people who enter the country from foreign lands must complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine period. The members of BTS are currently in Los Angeles for their "Permission to Dance On Stage - Live Play Tour," and will soon be attending the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour in the same city.

Even if the K-pop group was to change their schedule around and fly to South Korea immediately, the award show's date (December 11, 2021) would still conflict with their mandatory quarantine period. As such, the K-pop group will not be attending the show.

Accordingly, due to a scheduling problem, BTS will not be able to pre-record any performance in time. However, they will supposedly send over a "special greeting" video to be played during the show.

The issue doesn't cease there. The emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, poses a threat all around the globe. As the situation is once again worsening, many have theorized that lockdown procedures may be enacted once again.

When asked if the award show will continue screening, a representative commented that they are looking out for news regarding the situation and will let everyone know if there are any changes.

This year's MAMA show is jam-packed with a ton of K-pop acts appearing and performing, including KEP1ER, TXT, Brave Girls, ITZY, and many more.

The MAMA 2021 nominees were announced earlier this year in November, with fans diligently preparing mass-voting parties for their favorites.

