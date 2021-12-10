Rapper Juice WRLD's posthumous album to feature BTS's Suga

It's been confirmed that BTS member Suga will make an appearance on the late rapper Juice WRLD's latest posthumous album, Fighting Demons. According to recent media sitings, on December 9, 2021, the Fighting Demons full tracklist revealed that BTS's Suga would make his appearance on the music track, Girl of My Dreams. Media reports state that the album is set to release on December 12, 2021.

Known for his eclectic beats, Juice WRLD passed away at the age of 21 on December 8, 2018. Media sitings also state that the young rapper managed to snag an AMA last year.

It marks the second time BTS has worked with the late rapper Juice WRLD. The band previously collaborated with Juice WRLD on a banger track, All Night, as part of the BTS World Original Soundtrack.

Upon discovering yet another surprise, ARMYs and netizens are all set for the next BTS experience!

BTS's Suga surprises netizens with his surprise appearance

Upon discovering that BTS's Suga will feature in a Juice WRLD music track, netizens can't help but trend it over social media. Apart from being excited over these collaborations, ARMY's and netizens are also proud to see their favorite idol working with a recognized global star.

They're eagerly awaiting to hear this new track.

Known for his handsome looks, meaningful lyrics, and ability to rap, BTS's Suga has captured hearts of many across the globe. Many admire him for his honest and down-to-earth personality. His collaboration with Juice WRLD is not his first collab with international stars.

The BTS rapper has worked with the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Hasley, Steve Aoki, and many more. It's not Suga alone collaborating with these artists but BTS as a whole. Their recent track with Coldplay ranked number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The surprise collaboration followed shortly after the band officially declared that they would be taking some time off. While some of the band members are recuperating in South Korea, the rest of the band are taking their time off in the United States.

