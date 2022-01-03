BIG HIT Music issues statement quashing dating rumors surrounding BTS' RM

A controversial YouTube channel, known as Sojang, has claimed that BTS' leader RM is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. BIG HIT Music issued a statement on December 31st, 2021, dismissing such claims. The statement went on to say,

"The dating rumours about RM are not true."

🔗youtube.com/channel/UCnMCQ… Alright everyone report this channel.rumors were started by this channel and it's also the one tae wanted to sue AND who started jk's dating rumor AND now rm's...it's is getting ridiculous now..don't watch the vids just report don't give attention Alright everyone report this channel.rumors were started by this channel and it's also the one tae wanted to sue AND who started jk's dating rumor AND now rm's...it's is getting ridiculous now..don't watch the vids just report don't give attention 🔗youtube.com/channel/UCnMCQ…

Using certain social media posts as evidence, present in the following video, the YouTube channel spoke about RM having gone on a gallery date with the non-celebrity.

It also claimed that RM and the non-celebrity would often visit hotels for dates. As per the explanation given by the creator, they believed the presence of such material was enough to prove RM's dating rumors to be true.

The YouTube channel also explained that the dating rumor was based on a Lovestagram post. One piece of evidence that it stacked up against the artist was a picture of him petting a poodle. While many had fans questioned who the poodle had belonged to, Sojang had claimed that the poodle belonged to his non-celebrity SNS user.

RM took to social media to clarify such speculation by making a statement on the matter. He said,

"I don't know that person at all. The poodle is my friend's poodle."

NJ: I don't know the person at all and the poodle is my friend's poodle ^^; BTS WEVERSE FEED RM/NAMJOON 211231NJ: I don't know the person at all and the poodle is my friend's poodle ^^; https://t.co/Mbg0RQSmHj

With the latest statement, the dating rumors surrounding RM have finally been put to an end. Currently, he is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19.

Netizens and ARMY unhappy over false rumors about BTS' leader, RM

Many fans and netizens took to the internet to express their displeasure over the dating rumors. While some fans expressed anger, others discussed how the evidence put forward didn't point to RM being in a relationship and support the idol.

KING Bii🐝 @tayui_bea @allkpop Lol..funny how this YouTuber thinks if my RM was dating I wouldn't be the happiest for him .Guy is in his late 20s if he's not dating then let it be cus he doesn't want to or he's resting who is so stupid to think the boys don't date they're not kids and they hv a life to live @allkpop Lol..funny how this YouTuber thinks if my RM was dating I wouldn't be the happiest for him .Guy is in his late 20s if he's not dating then let it be cus he doesn't want to or he's resting who is so stupid to think the boys don't date they're not kids and they hv a life to live

#Namjoon

#RM He just literally denied the false dating rumors about him and just tell the media to shut up😑. He just literally denied the false dating rumors about him and just tell the media to shut up😑.#Namjoon#RM https://t.co/bJuKr4UsKK

elijah⁷ @hobichyuu are people actually going "oh rm with a poodle, HE'S DATING SOMEONE" y'all goofy. are people actually going "oh rm with a poodle, HE'S DATING SOMEONE" y'all goofy.

taeshua's girl \⁷ • ruby d-1 @fck__lmnopqrst if only those dating rumors abt tae, jk, and rm are true. idc if they date and that's so normal. but rumors that are coming from a youtube channel? why these news sites making it like a reliable source? if only those dating rumors abt tae, jk, and rm are true. idc if they date and that's so normal. but rumors that are coming from a youtube channel? why these news sites making it like a reliable source?

Army_Tae's033194 @taetae033194 @allkpop If RM is dating anyone, idc. he's a grown up man 🙄 but spreading false rumors is not good 🙄 @allkpop If RM is dating anyone, idc. he's a grown up man 🙄 but spreading false rumors is not good 🙄

Long Haired 🤍˗ˏˋ🐰🐕ˎˊ˗ @poutykoo_l can armys stop consuming trash media about 'BTS secretes revealed' and ' who is BTS dating' I'm telling you now its all shit and baseless drivel, you make them money for talking nonsense at BTS expense. Now we have RM denying trash on WV. This ain't it can armys stop consuming trash media about 'BTS secretes revealed' and ' who is BTS dating' I'm telling you now its all shit and baseless drivel, you make them money for talking nonsense at BTS expense. Now we have RM denying trash on WV. This ain't it

Lamp Spect @LampSpect @97moonrabbit @dilya1813 yep. The rumour is not popular at all. most fans are actually very supportive of BTS dating. It is only the noisy non-BTS fans that trying to fire it. You can check the respond here for RM. Most are supporting him dating. They trust him. @97moonrabbit @dilya1813 yep. The rumour is not popular at all. most fans are actually very supportive of BTS dating. It is only the noisy non-BTS fans that trying to fire it. You can check the respond here for RM. Most are supporting him dating. They trust him. https://t.co/8LYpD9c5MM

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… BTS' RM personally denies dating rumors BTS' RM personally denies dating rumorsallkpop.com/article/2021/1… https://t.co/BvxxsIOAO4 I mean, wtf is wrong with these haters!! A few days earlier, it was all about JK dating a celebrity he didn't even know and are not even close, and now, RM!? I am proud of my Leader, Kim Nam Joon, that he raised his voice personally and denied the fake dating rumours..😌🤞🏻 I mean, wtf is wrong with these haters!! A few days earlier, it was all about JK dating a celebrity he didn't even know and are not even close, and now, RM!? I am proud of my Leader, Kim Nam Joon, that he raised his voice personally and denied the fake dating rumours..😌🤞🏻#RM twitter.com/allkpop/status… https://t.co/RwYdFCBxsr

Another fan pointed out how the same YouTube channel has claimed that members V, and Jungkook are dating as well.

Apurva⁷ @Apurva3031 @btxtsbtch @FARYTAEIL The same YouTuber that spreaded rumors regarding V, Jimin , Jk , again added a rumor of RM dating a wealthy women of same age @btxtsbtch @FARYTAEIL The same YouTuber that spreaded rumors regarding V, Jimin , Jk , again added a rumor of RM dating a wealthy women of same age

BTS V & Jungkook were also caught admist dating rumours and accusations from Sojang too

RM is not the only member from BTS who has been subjected to false dating rumors. BTS members Jungkook and V (Kim Taehyung) were under the radar for the same.

These dating rumors first surfaced when the YouTube channel claimed BTS member V was dating the heiress to Paradise Group. V has even decided to take legal action against the YouTube channel for its defamatory videos against him.

Following this, the same YouTube channel accused member Jungkook of being in a relationship with actress Lee Yoo Bi. Both these rumors have been quashed. It remains to be seen what methods will be undertaken by the label to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

