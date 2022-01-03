BIG HIT Music issues statement quashing dating rumors surrounding BTS' RM

A controversial YouTube channel, known as Sojang, has claimed that BTS' leader RM is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. BIG HIT Music issued a statement on December 31st, 2021, dismissing such claims. The statement went on to say,
"The dating rumours about RM are not true."
Using certain social media posts as evidence, present in the following video, the YouTube channel spoke about RM having gone on a gallery date with the non-celebrity.
It also claimed that RM and the non-celebrity would often visit hotels for dates. As per the explanation given by the creator, they believed the presence of such material was enough to prove RM's dating rumors to be true.
The YouTube channel also explained that the dating rumor was based on a Lovestagram post. One piece of evidence that it stacked up against the artist was a picture of him petting a poodle. While many had fans questioned who the poodle had belonged to, Sojang had claimed that the poodle belonged to his non-celebrity SNS user.
RM took to social media to clarify such speculation by making a statement on the matter. He said,
"I don't know that person at all. The poodle is my friend's poodle."
With the latest statement, the dating rumors surrounding RM have finally been put to an end. Currently, he is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19.
Netizens and ARMY unhappy over false rumors about BTS' leader, RM
Many fans and netizens took to the internet to express their displeasure over the dating rumors. While some fans expressed anger, others discussed how the evidence put forward didn't point to RM being in a relationship and support the idol.
Another fan pointed out how the same YouTube channel has claimed that members V, and Jungkook are dating as well.
BTS V & Jungkook were also caught admist dating rumours and accusations from Sojang too
RM is not the only member from BTS who has been subjected to false dating rumors. BTS members Jungkook and V (Kim Taehyung) were under the radar for the same.
These dating rumors first surfaced when the YouTube channel claimed BTS member V was dating the heiress to Paradise Group. V has even decided to take legal action against the YouTube channel for its defamatory videos against him.
Following this, the same YouTube channel accused member Jungkook of being in a relationship with actress Lee Yoo Bi. Both these rumors have been quashed. It remains to be seen what methods will be undertaken by the label to ensure such incidents do not happen again.
