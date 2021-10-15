BTS' ARMY calls for boycott of Allkpop, Koreaboo over V dating rumors

In an unsurprising turn of events, fans of BTS (ARMY) have called for a complete boycott of K-Media news websites like Allkpop, Koreaboo, and Soompi, in the aftermath of V's dating rumors.

Allkpop, Koreaboo, and Soompi are all English language blogs that closely follow all activities and gossip in Korean media, including K-pop and K-drama. Non-Korean speakers are dependent on these for an update of their stars.

But despite being news organizations, these sites have been accused of starting rumors several times and adding flames to existing conflicts, for more views. This time, it appears that ARMY has had enough.

BTS fans call for Koreaboo, Allkpop, Soompi boycott

On October 14, several news organizations, including the three in question, had reported on BTS's V visiting the VVIP opening of the annual 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF). They had also mentioned that V was accompanied by the chairman of Paradise Group, Choi Yoon Joon, and her daughter.

Social media went abuzz with dating rumors about V and Choi Yoon Joon's daughter after this, and to BTS fans, the reason for the surge of rumors was how the reporting was done by these organizations. Calling Allkpop and Koreaboo clout chasers, several ARMY members questioned the intrusive nature of the reportage.

Karen T Vereen @vereen_t @Koreaboo V and other K- POP idols are: Adults why do their fans want to deny them basic human needs?Such dating, marriage and family. This is a natural progression,they are actually adult men and women! They have to pay such a high price for fame, because of immature and irrational fans. @Koreaboo V and other K- POP idols are: Adults why do their fans want to deny them basic human needs?Such dating, marriage and family. This is a natural progression,they are actually adult men and women! They have to pay such a high price for fame, because of immature and irrational fans.

No K-Pop star, especially no member of BTS, is a stranger to arbitrary dating rumors, any time they are captured in the vicinity of anyone of the opposite sex. V has himself been paired with several people in the past, including - funnily enough - a fan, all because he used "Hey Nuna" in an Instagram post.

V was evidently frustrated by the latest rumors, taking to Weverse to express his displeasure, something he has never done before. The BTS star said:

"I'm going to shoot poison needles at the back of their necks. Watch the back of your necks. Puk Puk (stabbing sound)."

"So pathetic. I want to sing 'UGH'."

BTS' representative, HYBE label too, had to issue a statement rubbishing these rumors.

ARMY, though, has their favorite idol's back, and has flooded Twitter with demands to block and report Koreaboo and Allkpop.

ly. @qlaumin_ block @/allkpop and any other accounts that continue to publish articles about 🐯. don't engage and don't give them clout. this is a serious situation; this is the first time i've seen 🐯 upset. learn from this mistakes, report any photos that are still spreading on socmed. block @/allkpop and any other accounts that continue to publish articles about 🐯. don't engage and don't give them clout. this is a serious situation; this is the first time i've seen 🐯 upset. learn from this mistakes, report any photos that are still spreading on socmed.

Tk \⁷ COLDTAN ERA+ATTACCA @books_melatonin Block allkpop, koreaboo and soompi. You don't need them as news sources. Twt and insta armys can easily provide you with any news you need as they alr do. Block allkpop, koreaboo and soompi. You don't need them as news sources. Twt and insta armys can easily provide you with any news you need as they alr do.

sumi⁷ JIMIN DAY @_jjkthx1 stop giving clout to these so called k-medias soompi koreaboo allkpop shit. if their articles are getting 50k and i don't know how many views of course he would about this shit. so stop replying to them, liking and giving views to these bitches stop giving clout to these so called k-medias soompi koreaboo allkpop shit. if their articles are getting 50k and i don't know how many views of course he would about this shit. so stop replying to them, liking and giving views to these bitches

head taegikooker @wiinterkv block allkpop and koreaboo while you're at it giving them interactions is what keeps them going so just block and report 🤮🤢 💀 block allkpop and koreaboo while you're at it giving them interactions is what keeps them going so just block and report 🤮🤢 💀 https://t.co/dDJrJxSnbK

Noahシ .exms. @Abyssofpeace I see alot of u all engaging with kboo allkpop and soompiThey all are known for putting out baseless rumorsThey start sh1t in order to get clicks , u all boost those articles by engaging and through every click They earnThey also breach the guys privacy, so block don't I see alot of u all engaging with kboo allkpop and soompiThey all are known for putting out baseless rumorsThey start sh1t in order to get clicks , u all boost those articles by engaging and through every click They earnThey also breach the guys privacy, so block don't

ًanne⁷ @gcfslily idk how often we need to tell y'all to block that bts_army acc, to block allkpop, soompi and koreaboo, to block all these fansites, solo fanbases and shipping accs. none of these people care for the boys, we've established that. when will y'all learn idk how often we need to tell y'all to block that bts_army acc, to block allkpop, soompi and koreaboo, to block all these fansites, solo fanbases and shipping accs. none of these people care for the boys, we've established that. when will y'all learn

Fans also pointed out the sudden surge of pro-V and pro-BTS articles that Allkpop started posting as soon as the fans showed their displeasure.

L ⁷ @theblueprintbts It’s been 7 minutes since allkpop tweeted this and y’all are already giving them engagements… what happened to block and report. YOU are part of the reason this is blowing out of proportion. LEARN to ignore posts purposefully meant to garner attention It’s been 7 minutes since allkpop tweeted this and y’all are already giving them engagements… what happened to block and report. YOU are part of the reason this is blowing out of proportion. LEARN to ignore posts purposefully meant to garner attention https://t.co/1wHOfCB91e

Some fans have speculated that V's posts were targeting these agencies specifically, for giving a platform to unsubstantiated rumors.

Fantaestic @Imajinry

I swear from this moment onwards I am NOT reading any articles, no matter how interesting and catchy the title is, from your website. @allkpop God damnit. The anger is towards you guys.I swear from this moment onwards I am NOT reading any articles, no matter how interesting and catchy the title is, from your website. @allkpop God damnit. The anger is towards you guys.

I swear from this moment onwards I am NOT reading any articles, no matter how interesting and catchy the title is, from your website.

felicia⁷ @tinyoonging allkpop is reporting about how taehyung is pissed bc of the rumors, DUDE THAT'S LITERALLY FOR YOU like what are you condemning right now??? you should be locking your door, not chasing clout 😭 ffs get your lawyers ready along with koreaboo and soompi allkpop is reporting about how taehyung is pissed bc of the rumors, DUDE THAT'S LITERALLY FOR YOU like what are you condemning right now??? you should be locking your door, not chasing clout 😭 ffs get your lawyers ready along with koreaboo and soompi

This is not the first time Allkpop has been accused of starting rumors. On October 8, the news agency published an article about BLACKPINK's Jisoo reportedly dating Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min, which was not taken well by BLINKS around the world.

ᴸᵃᶦᵏᵉⁿ | ia📚 @0T4blinkeu Anong kabob*han nanaman to allkpop? Please leave Jisoo alone. Stop using her or any of the Blackpink members for clout. We don’t trust you anyway. We only trust our girls. Stop stirring sh*t up & let our girls live their lives in peace 😡 Anong kabob*han nanaman to allkpop? Please leave Jisoo alone. Stop using her or any of the Blackpink members for clout. We don’t trust you anyway. We only trust our girls. Stop stirring sh*t up & let our girls live their lives in peace 😡 https://t.co/i1Xa3nnEln

𝕣𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝕡𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕖⚔️ @cuteekiz allkpop @allkpop

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… BLACKPINK's Jisoo & soccer player Son Heung Min wrapped up in dating rumors BLACKPINK's Jisoo & soccer player Son Heung Min wrapped up in dating rumors

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… wrap it up allkpop you aint getting clout over this bs twitter.com/allkpop/status… wrap it up allkpop you aint getting clout over this bs twitter.com/allkpop/status…

While it is important to keep fans of BTS and other K-Pop idols around the world updated with the latest information, one must also fact-check and ensure no unsubstantiated rumors are given credence. Idols, too, are human and deserve privacy, regardless of their relationship status.

