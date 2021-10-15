BTS' ARMY calls for boycott of Allkpop, Koreaboo over V dating rumors

In an unsurprising turn of events, fans of BTS (ARMY) have called for a complete boycott of K-Media news websites like Allkpop, Koreaboo, and Soompi, in the aftermath of V's dating rumors.
Allkpop, Koreaboo, and Soompi are all English language blogs that closely follow all activities and gossip in Korean media, including K-pop and K-drama. Non-Korean speakers are dependent on these for an update of their stars.
But despite being news organizations, these sites have been accused of starting rumors several times and adding flames to existing conflicts, for more views. This time, it appears that ARMY has had enough.
BTS fans call for Koreaboo, Allkpop, Soompi boycott
On October 14, several news organizations, including the three in question, had reported on BTS's V visiting the VVIP opening of the annual 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF). They had also mentioned that V was accompanied by the chairman of Paradise Group, Choi Yoon Joon, and her daughter.
Social media went abuzz with dating rumors about V and Choi Yoon Joon's daughter after this, and to BTS fans, the reason for the surge of rumors was how the reporting was done by these organizations. Calling Allkpop and Koreaboo clout chasers, several ARMY members questioned the intrusive nature of the reportage.
No K-Pop star, especially no member of BTS, is a stranger to arbitrary dating rumors, any time they are captured in the vicinity of anyone of the opposite sex. V has himself been paired with several people in the past, including - funnily enough - a fan, all because he used "Hey Nuna" in an Instagram post.
V was evidently frustrated by the latest rumors, taking to Weverse to express his displeasure, something he has never done before. The BTS star said:
"I'm going to shoot poison needles at the back of their necks. Watch the back of your necks. Puk Puk (stabbing sound)."
"So pathetic. I want to sing 'UGH'."
BTS' representative, HYBE label too, had to issue a statement rubbishing these rumors.
ARMY, though, has their favorite idol's back, and has flooded Twitter with demands to block and report Koreaboo and Allkpop.
Fans also pointed out the sudden surge of pro-V and pro-BTS articles that Allkpop started posting as soon as the fans showed their displeasure.
Some fans have speculated that V's posts were targeting these agencies specifically, for giving a platform to unsubstantiated rumors.
This is not the first time Allkpop has been accused of starting rumors. On October 8, the news agency published an article about BLACKPINK's Jisoo reportedly dating Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min, which was not taken well by BLINKS around the world.
Also Read
While it is important to keep fans of BTS and other K-Pop idols around the world updated with the latest information, one must also fact-check and ensure no unsubstantiated rumors are given credence. Idols, too, are human and deserve privacy, regardless of their relationship status.