Webtoon 7FATES:CHAKHO to get an OST album by BTS

Naver Webtoon has just announced that the much-awaited fantasy webtoon 7FATES:CHAKHO, which is inspired by BTS, will have an OST album produced by the group itself.

Via their official Twitter handle, Naver Webtoon announced that the soundtrack will be produced by Suga, with Jungkook lending his vocals to the track.

What is BTS' 7FATES:CHAKHO and where to read it

Earlier in the day, the YouTube channel for the webtoon released an official story film starring the members. The video sets the premise for the webtoon and provides a view of the futuristic city the story is set in.

Naver Webtoon also announced a giveaway to win several prizes, including an OST album to a total of 300 winners. The giveaway commences on January 15 and ends on February 5. The winners will be announced on February 9. While this particular version of the giveaway is limited to people residing in South Korea, the company plans to host similar giveaways in other nations.

Image via Naver Webtoon

The webtoon is inspired by Ancient Korea's Chakhogapsa or tiger and bear killers who worked during the Joseon era. The webtoon intermixes historical Korean myths with a modern urban fantasy storyline. The story follows the seven as they try to break from their tragic past and come to terms with their intertwined destinies.

The webtoon is produced by Redice Studio, who were art designers for webtoons such as Solo Leveling, Mookhyang: The Origin, and The Archmage. The webtoon can be read on Naver Webtoon's app.

The webtoon has been receiving a lot of hype online. BTS' fanbase, ARMY, are particularly excited about the new OST album. The announcement has led the fanbase them to reminisce about the release of BTS World's OST album, which was released in the summer of 2019 for the Netmarble game of the same name.

The album featured collaborations with artists such as Zara Larsson, Juice Wrld, and Charli XCX. Aside from the four singles, the album also featured seven instrumental tracks dedicated to each member.

camila⁷ ❀ misses bts @friendskth AN OST ALBUM??! ITS GOING TO BE LIKE SUMMER 2019 AGAIN OMG AN OST ALBUM??! ITS GOING TO BE LIKE SUMMER 2019 AGAIN OMG https://t.co/l4NflBtNZU

crys🧚🏼‍♀️ @PLUT0KTH IM SO EXCITED FOR THIS OST ALBUM AND IF THERES FEATURES LIKE HOW IT WAS IN BTS WORLD OST ALBUM??!? IM SO EXCITED FOR THIS OST ALBUM AND IF THERES FEATURES LIKE HOW IT WAS IN BTS WORLD OST ALBUM??!? https://t.co/vDbzvykEBT

mai • @KiMbapchef Chakho OST Album pack? so it will most likely have a theme song for each of the 7 characters? interesting. Chakho OST Album pack? so it will most likely have a theme song for each of the 7 characters? interesting. https://t.co/UkUuNQO9gH

Also Read Article Continues below

In true ARMY fashion, the fanbase has already started theorizing about possible collaborations and songs for the OST.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee