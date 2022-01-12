BTS' Jungkook crowned The Most Handsome Man in 2021: ARMY creates a buzz by congratulating him

BTS' Jungkook is in the limelight yet again. The K-pop idol won an online poll hosted by the website King Choice that organizes K-pop-related polls. Jungkook was recently crowned "The Most Handsome Man in 2021."
Being the youngest member in the group, Jungkook is famous for winning hearts. While he faced tough competition from his peers on the King's Choice list, millions of fans voted for the idol to win. His quirky persona and professional achievements have shot him into the limelight.
Several BTS members were on the list
Jungkook won by a margin of 1 million+ vote over ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. BTS' Jin secured the third position with 450,641 votes.
Kim Taehyung placed eighth on the list with 70,312 votes. Boy's Over Flower's actor Lee Minho placed seventh with 133,843 votes, while Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin ranked fifth.
The only American actor among the top 10 was Johnny Depp. For the most part, Asian superstars reigned in the top 10.
ARMY is delighted to see Jungkook win
Fans of the singer, known as ARMY, were ecstatic to see him snagging the top position on the list. They took to social media to congratulate Jungkook on the momentous win. This resulted in the singer trending on Twitter.
More about Jungkook
The 24-year-old golden maknae recently broke a world record. The singer posted a picture on Instagram to mark the new year. Within two minutes of posting, the picture gained one million likes.
He broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to reach one million likes. Brazil’s Juilette Freire earlier held the record.
On January 2, 2022, the singer surprised fans with his hidden talent - boxing. Delivering knockout punches, his video started trending on social media. Jungkook began to trend at #9 Worldwide and #2 in the US.
It seems as though 2022 will be another eventful year for the BTS member. Jungkook is yet to release his Artist-Made merchandise via Hybe merch.