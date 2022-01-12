BTS' Jungkook crowned The Most Handsome Man in 2021: ARMY creates a buzz by congratulating him

BTS' Jungkook is in the limelight yet again. The K-pop idol won an online poll hosted by the website King Choice that organizes K-pop-related polls. Jungkook was recently crowned "The Most Handsome Man in 2021."

Being the youngest member in the group, Jungkook is famous for winning hearts. While he faced tough competition from his peers on the King's Choice list, millions of fans voted for the idol to win. His quirky persona and professional achievements have shot him into the limelight.

Several BTS members were on the list

Jungkook won by a margin of 1 million+ vote over ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. BTS' Jin secured the third position with 450,641 votes.

KingChoice's most handsome men of 2021 (Image via KingChoice website)

Kim Taehyung placed eighth on the list with 70,312 votes. Boy's Over Flower's actor Lee Minho placed seventh with 133,843 votes, while Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin ranked fifth.

The only American actor among the top 10 was Johnny Depp. For the most part, Asian superstars reigned in the top 10.

ARMY is delighted to see Jungkook win

Fans of the singer, known as ARMY, were ecstatic to see him snagging the top position on the list. They took to social media to congratulate Jungkook on the momentous win. This resulted in the singer trending on Twitter.

MyEuphoriaOST1 @ellah31kook



Join us to celebrate the win!



Visual King Jungkook #Jungkook is crowned as the #1 MOST HANDSOME MAN 2021 by KingChoice’s poll.Join us to celebrate the win!Visual King Jungkook #MostHandsomeManJK #Jungkook is crowned as the #1 MOST HANDSOME MAN 2021 by KingChoice’s poll.Join us to celebrate the win! Visual King Jungkook #MostHandsomeManJK https://t.co/oYniCV5gnO

Jungkook Universe💫 @JJKUNIVERSE97



Congratulations Jungkook



Visual King Jungkook With a whooping 2.4M votes and a lead of 1M, #Jungkook won the poll of Kingchoice as the #1 MOST HANDSOME MAN 2021!Congratulations JungkookVisual King Jungkook #MostHandsomeManJK With a whooping 2.4M votes and a lead of 1M, #Jungkook won the poll of Kingchoice as the #1 MOST HANDSOME MAN 2021!Congratulations Jungkook🎉🎉🎉Visual King Jungkook #MostHandsomeManJK https://t.co/wQZQ9Lymd8

jk updates ★ @jjklve ‍



Visual King Jungkook

#MostHandsomeManJK

jungkook was voted #1 'most handsome man 2021' on kingchoice. congratulations jungkook!!Visual King Jungkook jungkook was voted #1 'most handsome man 2021' on kingchoice. congratulations jungkook!! ❤️‍🔥Visual King Jungkook #MostHandsomeManJK https://t.co/R0YaIr1aOB

Jungkook Streaming JK OST @JKStreamingfb



Please join our trending party later at 12am kst



The tag we will use

"MOST HANDSOME MAN JUNGKOOK" Hi guys, so today we are going to celebrate Jungkook's win on King Choice for the "Most Handsome Man" titlePlease join our trending party later at 12am kstThe tag we will use"MOST HANDSOME MAN JUNGKOOK" Hi guys, so today we are going to celebrate Jungkook's win on King Choice for the "Most Handsome Man" titlePlease join our trending party later at 12am kstThe tag we will use🔽"MOST HANDSOME MAN JUNGKOOK" https://t.co/I7QKwdjDWe

JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM💥JK OST🔥 @JJK_VotingTeam

Jungkook is going to be crowned as the "MOST HANDSOME MAN" of the world in only 4hours with a million lead

★Dear Jungkook lovers, fbs, get ready to trend "Most Handsome Man Jungkook" with us at 12 am.

Let's celebrate his unmatched beauty together🥰 [NOTICE]Jungkook is going to be crowned as the "MOST HANDSOME MAN" of the world in only 4hours with a million lead★Dear Jungkook lovers, fbs, get ready to trend "Most Handsome Man Jungkook" with us at 12 am.Let's celebrate his unmatched beauty together🥰 [NOTICE]💥Jungkook is going to be crowned as the "MOST HANDSOME MAN" of the world in only 4hours with a million lead💥★Dear Jungkook lovers, fbs, get ready to trend "Most Handsome Man Jungkook" with us at 12 am.Let's celebrate his unmatched beauty together🥰 https://t.co/K4dB8WK78V

JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM💥JK OST🔥 @JJK_VotingTeam

Ace of Kpop

Celebrity Crush

Top Personality of kpop

Global Music Icon

Big Issue Model

Jungkook already broke these records and got many more wins in just first 10 days of the year.

2022 is already Jungkook's year Insta World RecordAce of KpopCelebrity CrushTop Personality of kpopGlobal Music IconBig Issue ModelJungkook already broke these records and got many more wins in just first 10 days of the year.2022 is already Jungkook's year Insta World Record✔️Ace of Kpop✔️Celebrity Crush✔️Top Personality of kpop✔️Global Music Icon✔️Big Issue Model✔️✔️Jungkook already broke these records and got many more wins in just first 10 days of the year.2022 is already Jungkook's year🔥

linnu jk ost @llliinnuuu @JJK_VotingTeam Only 10 days but he got many titles in these 10 already!!2022 is jungkook year @JJK_VotingTeam Only 10 days but he got many titles in these 10 already!!2022 is jungkook year 💜

More about Jungkook

The 24-year-old golden maknae recently broke a world record. The singer posted a picture on Instagram to mark the new year. Within two minutes of posting, the picture gained one million likes.

He broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to reach one million likes. Brazil’s Juilette Freire earlier held the record.

On January 2, 2022, the singer surprised fans with his hidden talent - boxing. Delivering knockout punches, his video started trending on social media. Jungkook began to trend at #9 Worldwide and #2 in the US.

Also Read Article Continues below

It seems as though 2022 will be another eventful year for the BTS member. Jungkook is yet to release his Artist-Made merchandise via Hybe merch.

Edited by Srijan Sen