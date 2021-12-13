BTS dabble with magic in ‘7Fates CHAKHO’ webtoon’s teaser video

On December 12, HYBE released BTS’ official teaser video for their upcoming webtoon, 7Fates CHAKHO. The supernatural period webtoon is based on a fictional storyline with all the seven members playing an important role in the corrupted city of Sin-si.

Along with a teaser video consisting of closeups of the BTS members and a magical white spark, HYBE also released ethereal group and solo teaser images.

‘7Fates CHAKHO’ teaser video shows how the BTS members are connected in the story

BTS’ upcoming webtoon finally has more official teasers than the initial announcement of 7Fates CHAKHO at the start of November. Created in collaboration with Naver Webtoon, BTS’ story is probably the most anticipated amongst the other two announced groups TXT and ENHYPEN.

In the teaser video, Jin, Jungkook, and RM are the only members seen with the bright white magic ball of sparks hovering around. V, J-Hope, and SUGA are seen either gazing directly at the camera or spreading their hands forward to touch or control it.

Only Jimin is seen standing in front of a brightly lit door, who turns around as if someone called his name to stop him from going forward. It is also at Jimin’s scene where the suspenseful teaser ends. In the caption, HYBE only states - “This story is about seven fates.”

Check out the 7Fates CHAKHO teaser video below:

Simultaneously, the company released dramatic and ethereal images of the BTS members. They all stare right into one’s soul with their electrifying yet a bit sorrowful gaze. Check out the teaser images below:

The latest 7Fates CHAKHO teasers are a world apart in concept from their first official look - which had dark, mysterious, superhero vibes oozing out of them. A thrilling teaser was also posted before, which showed an ultra-modern city’s nightscape transition into a tiger’s fierce eyes. With an out-of-the-blue blade cutting sound, the title’s logo appears in all its glory.

What is the story of BTS’ ‘7Fates CHAKHO’?

BTS’ upcoming webtoon 7Fates CHAKHO is based on seven characters avenging the deaths of their loved ones. The series is inspired by chakhogapsa, a community of tiger or bear hunters in the Joseon Dynasty of South Korea.

The seven characters will come together to defeat the evil lurking in the corrupted city, along with the multiple traditional supernatural creatures such as goblins and others.

What is the release date of ‘7Fates CHAKHO’?

The webtoon will be released on January 14, 2022, on the Webtoon and Wattpad apps.

