Ed Sheeran to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix featuring Taylor Swift

Longtime friends Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are going to collaborate once again. Ed Sheeran has revealed that he will be releasing a new song featuring the 1989 singer this Friday. The announcement was made during the singer’s red carpet interview ahead of the 42nd Brit Awards on February 8.

Sheeran told an interviewer from the LADbible:

“We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour,”

The single will be released on February 11, 2022.

Fans began speculating the collab between Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift a while back

Fans have been theorizing the collaboration in a truly stan Twitter manner for a while. Before it was confirmed, fans had reached the conclusion that the song will be a remix of “The Joker and the Queen,” which featured in Ed Sheeran’s “=” album and was released in October 2021.

The new remix of "The Joker and the Queen" will be released as the fourth single from “=.” The speculation began when fans noticed a new copyright on the original song's lyric video last week, which listed Swift as a collaborator.

Later in the day, the singer confirmed the rumors. He shared a link to pre-download the upcoming remix of "The Joker and The Queen" on Twitter.

The remix of "The Joker and the Queen" would not be the first time the old friends have collaborated. They previously worked together on three Swift songs: "Everything Has Changed" from Red, "End Game" from Reputation, and "Run," a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift also dropped an Easter egg on her latest music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," where she carves an 'equal' sign out of a wedding cake. The video's director Blake Lively promoted the video with a joker emoji on social media, which led fans to speculate on the collaboration initially.

"=" is Sheeran's fifth studio album, which was released on October 29, 2021, by Asylum and Atlantic Records. The album featured three singles released to promote the album: "Bad Habits," "Shivers," and "Overpass Graffiti," as well as one promotional single, "Visiting Hours."

