How many songs has Taylor Swift written? Songwriting credits explored amid Damon Albarn's recent claims 

Singer Taylor Swift criticized musician Damon Albarn for stating that she does not write her songs.

During an interview with media outlet Los Angeles Times, the 53-year-old took a dig at Swift's songs, stating that co-writing "doesn't count."

On January 24, Swift took to Twitter to respond to the claims, slamming the frontman of the band Blur.

Taylor Swift attested that she writes all her songs herself, and Albarn's "completely false" take on the whole situation was "f*cked up."

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 Los Angeles Times @latimes



Billie Eilish?

"I think she’s exceptional."

Taylor Swift?

"She doesn’t write her own songs."

latimes.com/entertainment-… Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.Billie Eilish?"I think she’s exceptional."Taylor Swift?"She doesn’t write her own songs." Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.Billie Eilish?"I think she’s exceptional."Taylor Swift?"She doesn’t write her own songs."latimes.com/entertainment-… @DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. twitter.com/latimes/status… @DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. twitter.com/latimes/status…

The 32-year-old then took another dig at Albarn, stating that she wrote the tweet herself, in case he was wondering about that as well.

During the interview, Albarn said that he understands what co-writing is, and it differs greatly from writing one’s own songs.

"I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great… I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

The musician also noted that he likes Billie Eilish's songs more than Swift's because they are "darker" and "less endlessly upbeat."

How many songs has Taylor Swift written?

Taylor Swift has written all of her songs and has worked with several musicians over the years.

As per Distractify, Swift is credited as a co-writer all her songs since the release of her 2006 self-titled album. She has also written tracks with A-listers over the years.

The last few albums she has released have featured Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, although she has also worked with Liz Rose, Max Martin, Shellback, Imogen Heap, St. Vincent, and Ed Sheeran (among others).

Swift provided fans with a chance to peek into her songwriting process with her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which followed her transition period from 2017's Reputation to 2019's Lover.

In contrast to her early albums, where most of the songs were written by her, later albums, such as 2012's Red and 2014's 1989 were heavily influenced by collaborations. Taylor wrote just one track in 1989, while Reputation was entirely co-written.

Among the other songs Taylor Swift wrote but didn't include on her albums are Calvin Harris’ This Is What You Came For, You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home from Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Best Days of Your Life with Kellie Pickler.

Taylor Swift, whose 2008 album Fearless was named Album of the Year at the 52nd Grammy Awards, wrote all the songs on her third album, Speak Now.

While Taylor Swift wrote every song on the album, Nathan Chapman produced it after Taylor's Fearless tour. In an interview, she stated she was motivated by the criticism she received on her previous two albums, which alleged that she could not write the tracks that had made her successful.

When speaking to news outlet Rolling Stone in 2019, Swift said:

"I’ve had several upheavals in my career. When I was 18, they were like, 'She doesn’t really write those songs.' So my third album I wrote by myself as a reaction to that."

Rolling Stone has since named Speak Now one of the 50 Best Female Albums of All Time, as it sold over a million copies in its first week.

Edited by Saman