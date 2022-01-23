H1-KEY's debut single Athletic Girl surpasses 100 million views and enters iTunes charts

Rookie K-pop girl group H1-KEY have made a strong debut with their hit single Athletic Girl. Their debut music video ranked number one on Thailand's iTunes Video Chart, and 59th on Apple Music's Video Charts.

Debuting on January 5, 2022, the group saw noteworthy results with their debut music video surpassing 10 million views on YouTube just two weeks after its release. Netizens have commented that the group has brought something fresh to the table that hasn’t been seen before.

H1-KEY crafting themselves to be one of the best

The K-pop girl group was formed by Grandline Entertainment (GRDL), a sub-label of Grandline Group. Their existence was first mentioned on November 18, 2021, by Naver. The group consists of four members Sitala, Riina, Seoi, and Yel.

Their hit record, titled Athletic Girl, topped iTunes' Top K-Pop Songs Chart in nine regions, including Turkey, Vietnam, Australia, the UK, Canada, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the United States. The song also ranked number two on iTunes All Songs Chart in Thailand.

K-pop enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to congratulate them and express their excitement at witnessing the girl group rise to stardom in such a short time.

H1-KEY GORUN @h1key__ 220110|



ATHLETIC GIRL topped the iTunes Kpop sales chart in Thailand and also took first place on the online music sales site in Thailand 4 days after their debut 220110|ATHLETIC GIRL topped the iTunes Kpop sales chart in Thailand and also took first place on the online music sales site in Thailand 4 days after their debut

YCMN💚🐣~~~ @ri_dt #H1_KEY @allkpop People may not be interested in them at first bc they are from unknown company but if you listen to their song and watch their performance at once you will not regret! H1KEY go run! #H1KEY #H1KEY _ATHLETICGIRL @allkpop People may not be interested in them at first bc they are from unknown company but if you listen to their song and watch their performance at once you will not regret! H1KEY go run! #H1KEY #H1_KEY #H1KEY_ATHLETICGIRL

H1-KEY selected words like confidence, assurance, strength, and health as adjectives to express their debut song Athletic Girl. Through their debut song the girls motivate people to express their inner strengths.

According to reports, Yel said the following in one of her interviews:

"If you have faith and be confident, you can do anything."

Since their debut, K-pop fans have been admiring the group for their unique concept and hit track. Some stated that Seo Yi has a sophisticated aura and doll-like visuals, while Riina has a strong presence. Others commented that Yel radiates a powerful energy when she performs and Sitala has a neutral charm.

Concept behind H1-KEY's Athletic Girl

H1-Key's official music video Athletic Girl features colorful set-ups and vibrant workout outfits. In the song, the girls reiterate words like workout, go run, athletic girl, and glow up, giving viewers a fun workout tune to listen to. The choreography and props also match the concept of the song.

At the beginning of the music video, netizens can see the girls posing in workout clothes. Later, they quickly move to the beat in an exercise-style choreography. Some fans also commented that the music video encouraged them to work out more often.

Edited by Danyal Arabi