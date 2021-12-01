Thai and Korean netizens oppose debut of H1-Key's Sitala over father's alleged support of dictatorship

While Grandline Group’s new band H1-Key is set to make its debut in January 2022, one of their members, the Thai artist Sitala, has come under public scrutiny due to her family’s alleged connection with the military coup in Thailand.

On November 23, H1-Key announced each of its four members, namely Yel, Seoi, Riina, and Sitala, on their social media accounts. While the initial reactions from anticipatory fans were positive, it did not take long for several Thai netizens to uncover Sitala’s family history and political connections.

h1-key pics @h1keypics apparently, h1-key's sitala are getting hate from thai people/fans due to her family being involved and supporting thailand's military dictatorship (dragged the military and destroyed their country). aside from this, thai fans are also mad about her having his father as her role- apparently, h1-key's sitala are getting hate from thai people/fans due to her family being involved and supporting thailand's military dictatorship (dragged the military and destroyed their country). aside from this, thai fans are also mad about her having his father as her role- https://t.co/7Z8v2qse2J

Thailand has been struggling under an anti-democratic military dictatorship ever since the military coup of 2014. While anti-dictatorship and anti-government protests regularly occur in the country, the military reportedly often uses violence and force to subdue the protestors, imprisoning them for years.

Given the circumstances, the Thai member's inclusion in the band is not looked upon favorably by Thai netizens.

Διόνυσος 🍷 🇭🇰🇪🇸 @_CastellanosEve

The woman is the daughter of the leaders who seized Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports in 2008. It also supports the use of Article 112 to those who criticize the monarchy and support the coup in Thailand #แบนลูกหนัง to everyone #BANSITALA The woman is the daughter of the leaders who seized Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports in 2008. It also supports the use of Article 112 to those who criticize the monarchy and support the coup in Thailand #SITALA to everyone #BANSITALA The woman is the daughter of the leaders who seized Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports in 2008. It also supports the use of Article 112 to those who criticize the monarchy and support the coup in Thailand #SITALA #แบนลูกหนัง https://t.co/IhSC2Ikl43

H1-Key's Sitala is the daughter of Thai actor and politician Sarunyu Wongkrachang

The Thai member grabbed attention when some netizens from Thailand pointed out that the to-be idol is the daughter of a former famous Thai actor, Sarunyu Wongkrachang. Apart from acting, Wongkrachang was also an active participant in Thailand's politics, known for his pro-royalist sentiments.

Many netizens pointed out that he was allegedly one of the chief orchestrators of the 2014 coup, which removed the Thai democratic government and put the nation under military dictatorship.

ครัวIlIม่ทับทิมกรอบ 🧙‍♀️🎋🐧🎤🚀🌞🦖🕊 @maetubtimgrob The problem a lot of Thais have with Sitala Wongkrachang has nothing to do with her artistry. It’s the fact that she and her whole family openly supported military coups in Thailand which led to human rights violations, brutality, and deaths. And that is unforgivable. #BanSitala The problem a lot of Thais have with Sitala Wongkrachang has nothing to do with her artistry. It’s the fact that she and her whole family openly supported military coups in Thailand which led to human rights violations, brutality, and deaths. And that is unforgivable. #BanSitala https://t.co/2h67HXMgHq

While some ignored her family connections, several people questioned her evident devotion to her father. In the self-written profile released by Grandline Group, Sitala calls her father her role model, saying:

“My role model is my father, my papa.”

Several Twitter users alleged that the H1-Key member, who belongs to the uber-rich, upper-class of Thailand, has herself been a voracious supporter of the coup and the military regime.

เลิศอลัง ณ ส้นตึก𓂀 ft. scientist @38konmars (6) this 2014 anti-democracy mob is called DPRC, it is led by a guy named Sutep and did a lot of horrible stuff, like harassing ppl who go to voting booths. However, they used Thai national flag and whistles as their symbol, which is why this pic of Sitala is being talked about (6) this 2014 anti-democracy mob is called DPRC, it is led by a guy named Sutep and did a lot of horrible stuff, like harassing ppl who go to voting booths. However, they used Thai national flag and whistles as their symbol, which is why this pic of Sitala is being talked about https://t.co/FzAkcdDvF4

เลิศอลัง ณ ส้นตึก𓂀 ft. scientist @38konmars (7) and her dad, Saranyu, who is a very famous actor in Thailand, used his fame to mobilize support for the DPRC. It finally led to the 2014 coup and a military regime that lasts until today. (7) and her dad, Saranyu, who is a very famous actor in Thailand, used his fame to mobilize support for the DPRC. It finally led to the 2014 coup and a military regime that lasts until today.

เลิศอลัง ณ ส้นตึก𓂀 ft. scientist @38konmars (10) so yeah that pretty much sums up why all these Thai ppl are saying she support the monarchy and what’s wrong with it. But let’s recap

1. They supported military regimes

and 2. They use excessive amount of Thai people tax doing so, and living their lives (10) so yeah that pretty much sums up why all these Thai ppl are saying she support the monarchy and what’s wrong with it. But let’s recap1. They supported military regimesand 2. They use excessive amount of Thai people tax doing so, and living their lives

เลิศอลัง ณ ส้นตึก𓂀 ft. scientist @38konmars (11) at the same time, Thai people are pretty much in poverty. And when we rose up against the regime (that Sitala supported) like we did in 2020-2021, the government chose violence. (11) at the same time, Thai people are pretty much in poverty. And when we rose up against the regime (that Sitala supported) like we did in 2020-2021, the government chose violence. https://t.co/Uye1HrBp8H

The singer was allegedly even a part of PDRC or People's Democratic Reform Committee. The reactionary umbrella political pressure group reportedly played a crucial role in removing the democratically elected government. Several of the group's leaders were recently accused of terrorism.

sicha @nm__area223 @H1KEY_official She even met leader of dictatorship supporter last year @H1KEY_official She even met leader of dictatorship supporter last year https://t.co/o3NBFzrztt

In light of this information, several Thai and Korean netizens are firmly against her inclusion in the group. Many Twitter users pointed out the young singer's "privilege" in contrast to the unfairness of several families and young children in Thailand struggling under military rule due to the actions of Sitala’s family and their ideology.

bubblebubbly @bubblebubblyy #bansitala #แบนลูกหนัง She is totally a part of it all !! Why is she has such a privilege to be an artist in a democratic country after ruin our freedom & rights🙄🔕 #SITALA She is totally a part of it all !! Why is she has such a privilege to be an artist in a democratic country after ruin our freedom & rights🙄🔕 #SITALA #bansitala #แบนลูกหนัง https://t.co/0dnwq7oqrI

🌼Upsy-Daisy 10🌼 @Forever74648050 인스티즈 연예소식 @instiz 태국 독재 선동한 사람의 딸이 케이팝 아이돌로 데뷔해서 난리난 태국..jpg instiz.net/pt/7064437 태국 독재 선동한 사람의 딸이 케이팝 아이돌로 데뷔해서 난리난 태국..jpg instiz.net/pt/7064437 https://t.co/dZIfUCESHP These young people are also have hopes and dreams too. But now they are on trial or in prison, because they go against the Junta gov that #SITALA and her family has been supporting. She brought this doom to the country but not living in it 'cause she know this country has no hope twitter.com/instiz/status/… These young people are also have hopes and dreams too. But now they are on trial or in prison, because they go against the Junta gov that #SITALA and her family has been supporting. She brought this doom to the country but not living in it 'cause she know this country has no hope twitter.com/instiz/status/… https://t.co/RvqBDPi7xd

김희모 @KimHeeMo32 twitter.com/H1KEY_official… H1-KEY @H1KEY_official

#H1KEY #하이키

#SITALA #시탈라 H1-KEY : SITALA (시탈라) H1-KEY : SITALA (시탈라)#H1KEY #하이키#SITALA #시탈라 https://t.co/9bNkRqFgng It is very surprising that she is going to have a bright future, unlike millions of Thai children who do not have the opportunity to choose their own future, many Thai youths go to prison and not get justice, becuen her father and her family supported a coup in Thailand. #SITALA It is very surprising that she is going to have a bright future, unlike millions of Thai children who do not have the opportunity to choose their own future, many Thai youths go to prison and not get justice, becuen her father and her family supported a coup in Thailand. #SITALA twitter.com/H1KEY_official…

A Thai social media user criticized,

“The government has taken away the dreams and hopes of all people, especially teenagers. Many young people have been imprisoned, but Sitala was given such a good opportunity”.

H1-Key’s social media accounts are overflowing with tweets and comments asking for her removal.

While the initial outrage was chiefly by Thai citizens, Korean netizens also do not want an alleged supporter of dictatorship in their K-Pop bands. Several opposed her inclusion on the social media site, The Qoo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, neither H1-Key nor GLG have responded to the controversy.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha