Thai and Korean netizens oppose debut of H1-Key's Sitala over father's alleged support of dictatorship

While Grandline Group’s new band H1-Key is set to make its debut in January 2022, one of their members, the Thai artist Sitala, has come under public scrutiny due to her family’s alleged connection with the military coup in Thailand.
On November 23, H1-Key announced each of its four members, namely Yel, Seoi, Riina, and Sitala, on their social media accounts. While the initial reactions from anticipatory fans were positive, it did not take long for several Thai netizens to uncover Sitala’s family history and political connections.
Thailand has been struggling under an anti-democratic military dictatorship ever since the military coup of 2014. While anti-dictatorship and anti-government protests regularly occur in the country, the military reportedly often uses violence and force to subdue the protestors, imprisoning them for years.
Given the circumstances, the Thai member's inclusion in the band is not looked upon favorably by Thai netizens.
H1-Key's Sitala is the daughter of Thai actor and politician Sarunyu Wongkrachang
The Thai member grabbed attention when some netizens from Thailand pointed out that the to-be idol is the daughter of a former famous Thai actor, Sarunyu Wongkrachang. Apart from acting, Wongkrachang was also an active participant in Thailand's politics, known for his pro-royalist sentiments.
Many netizens pointed out that he was allegedly one of the chief orchestrators of the 2014 coup, which removed the Thai democratic government and put the nation under military dictatorship.
While some ignored her family connections, several people questioned her evident devotion to her father. In the self-written profile released by Grandline Group, Sitala calls her father her role model, saying:
“My role model is my father, my papa.”
Several Twitter users alleged that the H1-Key member, who belongs to the uber-rich, upper-class of Thailand, has herself been a voracious supporter of the coup and the military regime.
The singer was allegedly even a part of PDRC or People's Democratic Reform Committee. The reactionary umbrella political pressure group reportedly played a crucial role in removing the democratically elected government. Several of the group's leaders were recently accused of terrorism.
In light of this information, several Thai and Korean netizens are firmly against her inclusion in the group. Many Twitter users pointed out the young singer's "privilege" in contrast to the unfairness of several families and young children in Thailand struggling under military rule due to the actions of Sitala’s family and their ideology.
A Thai social media user criticized,
“The government has taken away the dreams and hopes of all people, especially teenagers. Many young people have been imprisoned, but Sitala was given such a good opportunity”.
H1-Key’s social media accounts are overflowing with tweets and comments asking for her removal.
While the initial outrage was chiefly by Thai citizens, Korean netizens also do not want an alleged supporter of dictatorship in their K-Pop bands. Several opposed her inclusion on the social media site, The Qoo.
As of now, neither H1-Key nor GLG have responded to the controversy.