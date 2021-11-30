Who is H1-KEY? All about Grandline Entertainment's 2022 K-pop girl group

Grandline Entertainment's four-member K-pop group H1-KEY is rapidly nearing its debut, set to happen in 2022.

The South Korean entertainment label has been teasing the group's line-up for quite a while, and as of November 29, 2021, the final member has been revealed. Sitala, Riina, Seoi, and Yel will be hitting the stage early next year with a bang.

Who is H1-KEY? Debut date, member line-up, and more

H1-KEY is a four-member K-pop girl group managed by Grandline Entertainment (GRDL), a sub-label of Grandline Group. The group's existence was first mentioned on November 18, 2021, by Naver.

H1-KEY (read as high-key) will debut on January 5, 2022. So far, information regarding their debut release has not yet been made public. However, the group's line-up has been completely unveiled.

On November 20, 2021, H1-KEY's official SNS accounts were revealed to the public, and the members were introduced one by one, starting with Yel on November 23, 2021.

Yel is said to be the youngest member of H1-KEY. She is a vocalist and rapper for the group and has denoted her personality type as ESFJ, i.e., Extraverted, Observant, Feeling, and Judging. She is 172 cm tall.

A modern dance performance done by Yel to Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits was uploaded to the H1-KEY's official channel.

After Yel was Seoi's reveal on November 25, 2021. She is 169 cm tall and is an ESFJ like Yel. She is said to be the leader and vocalist of the group.

Riina was revealed on November 28, 2021, and is also an ESFJ like Yel and Seoi. She is 172 cm tall and is said to have a "clear-toned" voice so that she may be a vocalist for the group. She has appeared on Mnet's Produce 48 and speaks fluent Japanese.

Sitala was the final group member to be revealed. While the rest of the members hail from South Korea, Sitala is from Thailand. She is of the INTP personality, which stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting. Her position in the group is designated as a rapper, and she is 173 cm tall.

H1-Key's debut is just over a month away, but the girls may have to go through a major line-up change before then. Thai fans are currently protesting Sitala, as her family allegedly supports the Thai military's demand for a coup which led to the death of many citizens.

International fans are quickly picking up the story, pushing the voices of concerned Thai fans as more and more details surrounding the girl group member are revealed. Neither Sitala nor Grandline have made a statement on the backlash as of yet.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar