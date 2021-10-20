BLACKPINK’s Lisa designs her first-ever MAC collection, photos go viral on Twitter

MAC Cosmetics and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have joined hands to create a stunning collection as announced by the top beauty company on their social media page on October 20. They revealed that the collection is designed by the talented Thai rapper, who will reveal more about it in an exclusive live event on YouTube.

The beauty brand’s Instagram story gave a sneak peek into the products in the collection - a purple glitter lipstick along with a possible face kit. The two-product reveal is enough for BLINKs as they trended ‘DESIGNED BY LISA’ on Twitter as soon as the cosmetics brand announced their collaboration.

'MAC loves Lisa' webpage created for BLACKPINK’s Lisa

maccosmetics @MACcosmetics Designed by LISA. Created by M·A·C. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favourite products – plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most – LISA's first-ever M·A·C collection is coming soon… #MACLovesLISA Designed by LISA. Created by M·A·C. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favourite products – plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most – LISA's first-ever M·A·C collection is coming soon… #MACLovesLISA https://t.co/KPABBlClSx

MAC Cosmetics’ website calls the latest collection’s launch ‘Lisa’s biggest beauty launch.' The MACxLisa collection will feature all-new shades inspired by the things the BLACKPINK member loves, in addition to her favorite products.

There’s even a 'MAC loves Lisa' webpage created exclusively for the idol. A stunning Lisa with dark violet nails and purple glitter compact greets viewers on the page. While no other information besides the lipstick and possible face kit has been released, a photo of some #MACLovesLisa collection products is already going viral.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s first-ever MAC collection has what looks like a purple glitter sling bag, lip or eyebrow pencil, face powders, and matte lipsticks.

Among the four products shown in the tweet, only one comes with Lisa’s autograph. With more information yet to be revealed, there is hope that it comes with some exclusive photocard or merch of the idol.

In addition to the photos, BLACKPINK Lisa’s fanbases found MAC employees' Instagram posts and shared their experiences with fellow fans. One of the team members behind the collection revealed that they had been working on it for over a year.

#MACLovesLisa "In the works for more than a year. So proud & excited for lalalalisa_m first-ever MAC collection. All of her favorite shades, textures and packaging , all designed by #LISA .More news is coming soon."- PR MAC COSMETICS🔗 instagram.com/p/CVQDZ6nLaui/… DESIGNED BY LISA "In the works for more than a year. So proud & excited for lalalalisa_m first-ever MAC collection. All of her favorite shades, textures and packaging , all designed by #LISA.More news is coming soon."- PR MAC COSMETICS🔗 instagram.com/p/CVQDZ6nLaui/…DESIGNED BY LISA

Another shared that the team wants to “make this the biggest launch of Lisa ever," adding that they would like the news to be everywhere on social media.

#MACLovesLisa "We really want to make this the biggest launch of Lisa ever and will need all of your help to make that happen. When it launches we want it to be on every channel, in every media outlet, it should be a big celebration of Lisa." - MAC staffDESIGNED BY LISA "We really want to make this the biggest launch of Lisa ever and will need all of your help to make that happen. When it launches we want it to be on every channel, in every media outlet, it should be a big celebration of Lisa." - MAC staffDESIGNED BY LISA

Check out more reactions from fans below:

#MACLOVESLISA MAC never disappoints in constantly giving us Lisa's best serving looks. DESIGNED BY LISA MAC never disappoints in constantly giving us Lisa's best serving looks. DESIGNED BY LISA

#MACLOVESLISA the new mac product designed by lisa looks like a hybrid of a sunflower (her favorite flower) and a lily (her nickname) she is genius!DESIGNED BY LISA the new mac product designed by lisa looks like a hybrid of a sunflower (her favorite flower) and a lily (her nickname) she is genius!DESIGNED BY LISA

#MACLovesLisa I'm so excited to see her collection and the shades ahhh DESIGNED BY LISA I'm so excited to see her collection and the shades ahhh DESIGNED BY LISA

Meanwhile, based on the countdown on the 'MAC loves Lisa' website, the collection will open for sale on December 1, 2021. Before the launch, BLACKPINK's Lisa will go live on MAC’s YouTube channel for an exclusive event on November 10, 11 PM EST.

