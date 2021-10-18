Blackpink Lisa breaks Spotify record with "Money," beats fellow group members

Blackpink Lisa is currently swimming in success, as her fans celebrate her new achievement on Spotify, which was completed on 18 October 2021.

The K-pop idol's solo track Money has been crowned "the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to achieve 100 million Spotify streams." Lisa's achievement was shadowed by her fellow Blackpink members, who took up the second and third spots.

Blackpink Lisa's solo track "Money" breaks Spotify streaming record

Lisa's official solo debut has brought in a plethora of new fans along with a bunch of amazing record breaks. On 18 October 2021, her single Money officially became the fastest track by a solo K-pop artist to hit 100 million streams on Spotify.

The song was released on 10 September 2021. This means that it took her just 37 days to accomplish the feat. Coupled with that, the song's performance video was released on 23 September 2021. In three weeks, it stands at around 143 million views. A dance practice video for the tune was released as well.

While Lisa's Money has been all over social media platforms owing to its viral dance trend, the music video for the song drew some flack from the K-pop community.

Many accused the artist of committing "cultural appropriation" through the use of certain cultural aesthetics and elements. Lisa herself issued an apology for the alleged inapt usage.

Before the Thai-origin idol's achievement, the Spotify record was held by her fellow Blackpink member Rosé with her single On The Ground. In second place was Blackpink Jennie's solo track Solo. Now, both songs take up position number two and three respectively.

Lisa's Money was released as one of the tracks from her solo debut album, LALISA. The much-anticipated debut received an immense amount of praise and media attention, including a statement from Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut himself.

The new Spotify record stands as a proud achievement for Lisa, along with other Blackpink members and their fans.

Also Read

With the release of her solo debut, the only Blackpink member left to make theirs is 26-year-old Jisoo. Fans may have to wait for some time though, as the singer will soon be making her acting debut in the K-Drama Snowdrop.

Teasers for the upcoming show have been released, featuring Jisoo and her co-star Jung Jae-in.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul