Netizens slam Mnet for 'disrespecting Islam' in latest Street Woman Fighter controversy

Mnet, the South Korean network channel, is again under fire. Visibly upset netizens are demanding the biggest network channel apologize and take down a video of their latest female dance survival show, Street Woman Fighter.

Netizens found an intro video of Street Woman Fighter's episode where adhan (also written as adzan or azan), an Islamic call to prayer, has been used as background music. The "adhan" song used is a remix version and is part of a track released seven years ago by a band called LOSERS.

Netizens, especially Muslim K-pop fans, are demanding Mnet apologize for the blatant cultural appropriation and asking them to take down the video.

The issue arose on September 4, 2021, when Twitter user @luotianguo asked fellow K-pop stans to help raise awareness on Mnet's controversial editing. The user screen recorded the intro video and detailed out why it's cultural appropriation.

For those who don't know the Adhan is a sacred call to prayer for the muslim faith and since the prayer is praising the name of Allah putting it in the intro of a random show is disrespecting its holiness. — 717 (@luotianguo) September 4, 2021

In the video, a remixed version of adhan can be heard, used as BGM to enhance the episode's impact.

Multiple Muslim K-pop stans took to Twitter to explain how utterly disrespectful it is to use a sacred adhan just for "aesthetic purposes". They're also blaming Mnet for cultural appropriation and asking them to change the soundtrack from the video.

The controversy came into the limelight a few hours ago, as netizens started trending #MnetApologize and tagging Mnet's official Twitter account. They also left comments on Mnet's videos and the LOSERS' song videos with the azan.

Let me introduce Adhan, the beautiful Islamic call to prayer, recited by a muadhin at prescribed times of the day. Incase you don't know@MnetKR #Mnetapologize pic.twitter.com/cyNFtYRAva — 💐 (@ppjhoonie) September 7, 2021

MY RELIGION COMES FIRST.MNET SHOULD NOT MIX ENTERTAINMENT AND RELIGION ‼️.IT'S DISRESPECTFUL AMD RUDE ‼️.MNET ,YOU HAVE TO CHANGE THE MUSIC BACKGROUND AND MAKE APOLOGIZE @MnetKR #Mnetapologize pic.twitter.com/tDjv8x6xo1 — ✧𝗹𝗶𝗿𝗮⁷ (@liraluvmagic) September 7, 2021

What the hell? My religion is not for y'all aesthetic using adhan as an intro seriously? This is not for your entertainment Astagfirullah this is so disrespectful! APOLOGIZE @MnetKR #Mnetapologize pic.twitter.com/rTExkDpGak — Sam⁷ ♡ (@taesmug) September 7, 2021

I'm a fan of kpop. But if this involves my religion, I can’t tolerate it. IN THIS WORLD THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SONGS, WHY DO YOU USE ADZAN AS BGM FOR INTRO?! WHERE IS YOUR RESPECT?! DO NOT MIX THE WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT AND RELIGION! WHY ALWAYS YOU?! 🤬🤬🤬#Mnetapologize pic.twitter.com/8kHcsiCq8O — -JULYJIYU (@JULYJIYU1) September 8, 2021

#Mnetapologize this is not just apologize.. after that they still do the same thing n apologize again. muslim is not aesthetic. You don't have to be muslim to fight. THIS IS ABOUT RELIGION ! pic.twitter.com/BbVzgcJ6Ux — Manusia yang berupaya melakukan solat 🕊️ (@aisyahatotototo) September 8, 2021

#Mnetapologize mnet I would love you to apologise to the kpop fan Muslims.



Adhan is a reminder for us to pray from our God. It has a meaning. And our God's name is in the adhan. It's not even funny how u made it as an entertainment intro.. my religion is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/bdhRlHN1Lf — (๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧ (@hjjnie) September 8, 2021

this is not something you can take lightly, it is sacred and not something that can be changed like this. Adhan is a call for Muslims to pray, please respect that!!#Mnetapologize pic.twitter.com/tDimgxhmJP — Vii•°• 0909 JUNKYU DAY || LIMIT😭 (@jnkyusmile) September 7, 2021

This isn't the first time Muslim K-pop stans have been riled up. There have been multiple instances where, citing no knowledge, artists have ended up disrespecting Islam.

This includes appropriating them in their song lyrics (Jay Park, Teddy, and more) and using images of an Islamic shrine, mosque, and religious text solely for aesthetic purposes (NCT U).

Similarly, even Mnet has been slammed multiple times for its countless controversies. Vote rigging on survival shows, "evil editing" (showcasing a person in a negative light to gain sympathy or views), and more are some of the many reasons K-pop stans despise Mnet.

There has been no official news from Mnet regarding the Street Woman Fighter controversy yet.

