"There will be no member changes to H1-KEY": Grandline Group addresses Sitala's Thai dictatorship controversy

Not long after Grandline Group’s new K-Pop group H1-Key received tremendous backlash for including the Thai singer Sitala in the band, the agency has come forward with an official statement.

h1-key pics @h1keypics apparently, h1-key's sitala are getting hate from thai people/fans due to her family being involved and supporting thailand's military dictatorship (dragged the military and destroyed their country). aside from this, thai fans are also mad about her having his father as her role- apparently, h1-key's sitala are getting hate from thai people/fans due to her family being involved and supporting thailand's military dictatorship (dragged the military and destroyed their country). aside from this, thai fans are also mad about her having his father as her role- https://t.co/7Z8v2qse2J

On November 23, H1-Key had announced its four members - Yel, Seoi, Riina, and Sitala - on its social media accounts. While initially people were supportive, several Thai netizens soon realized that Sitala’s late father had participated in Thailand's anti-democracy campaign. The rookie idol’s family, too, allegedly has deep connections with the ongoing military dictatorship in Thailand. Moreover, several netizens posted images of Sitala herself showing support for the anti-democracy movement.

In light of this, several Thai and Korean followers of the group retracted their support of H1-Key’s debut, insisting on Sitala's removal.

Grandline Groups stands by Sitala and refuses to make changes to H1-Key's lineup

On December 8, Grandline Group posted an official statement after looking into the issue. In the long statement, the agency firmly but diplomatically showed their support for Sitala, distancing her from the turmoil in her home country.

The statement says:

"First, we bow our heads in apology to all those who may have been hurt and offended by the recent events. We also wish for the peace and well-being of the nation of Thailand."

"We would like to mention that due to the complexity of this issue, which involved H1-KEY member Sitala and her late father's involvement in affairs such as the politics, the government, the economy, and the society of Thailand, it took time for the agency to thoroughly understand the problems at hand, and we are very careful in dealing with the matter."

"Soon after we received concerns from Thai citizens regarding this issue, the agency began a close examination of Sitala's late father and his past actions, the influence he may have had on her at the time when Sitala was still a minor, etc. After examining the details, we have determined that it would be wrong to put Sitala in a situation of disadvantage solely due to the actions of her late father. The agency believes that it would be extreme to hold Sitala responsible for events which she did not have a role in. As a result, there will be no member changes to H1-KEY.”

GLG also clarified that the H1-Key member chose her father as her role model not out of support for his politics, saying:

“Furthermore, the agency would like to firmly clarify that Sitala chose her father as a role model because he held the respected career of an actor and a director for a long time in the field of the arts, not because of his political activities."

"Currently, Sitala is reflecting on herself while troubled by the degree to which this recent issue has grown. She is also learning about the reality of Thailand's political climate."

The agency concluded the statement by stating once again that they want nothing but peace in Thailand.

“Finally, GLG also promises to take greater caution in matters regarding the concerns of K-Pop fans both domestically and overseas."

"Once again, we hope for peace and well-being in Thailand."

GLG’s announcement, though, has not been taken well by the Internet; several fans are of the opinion that the idol should have been removed.

EneyMina @NamzZa #SITALA @GLG__official You still don’t get it do you? She should pay for what she’s done to the country…. It’s not just her father but it’s her as well…. Wrong decision I must say! Shame on you and I feel sorry for the other members… #BANSITALA @GLG__official You still don’t get it do you? She should pay for what she’s done to the country…. It’s not just her father but it’s her as well…. Wrong decision I must say! Shame on you and I feel sorry for the other members… #BANSITALA #SITALA

Taro Go @Tar0G0 #SITALA share the same political view as her father. Her other personalities maybe nice, but deep down she reaps the benefit of being a daughter and exploit from that. She will never get my support. So as other artist from the same company. #SITALA share the same political view as her father. Her other personalities maybe nice, but deep down she reaps the benefit of being a daughter and exploit from that. She will never get my support. So as other artist from the same company.

exordinary @Salvati05821255



If you support democracy you should be called out, but she doesn't.



I can't wait when your debut Lol.



#แบนSITALA #SITALA It'd be so disappointing for the justice. How do you know she supports democracy because in the present she knows everything about Thailand?If you support democracy you should be called out, but she doesn't.I can't wait when your debut Lol. It'd be so disappointing for the justice. How do you know she supports democracy because in the present she knows everything about Thailand? If you support democracy you should be called out, but she doesn't.I can't wait when your debut Lol. #แบนSITALA #SITALA https://t.co/054X1FbMEE

-หอมแดง- @pphfamm

#H1KEY #하이키 #SITALA #시탈라 #แบนลูกหนัง @GLG__official very disappoint for Korean Company ,they need to concern democratic of another country too if you remember Gwangju Uprising @GLG__official very disappoint for Korean Company ,they need to concern democratic of another country too if you remember Gwangju Uprising#H1KEY #하이키 #SITALA #시탈라 #แบนลูกหนัง

杨月欣🐢🐣 ||| @Juixcute #SITALA she supports the dictator making Thailand a powerful military dictatorship People were attacked by the police. close people's eyes Some businesses went bankrupt because of what she did. I am always ready to forgive, but not to those who support dictatorships. #แบนลูกหนัง she supports the dictator making Thailand a powerful military dictatorship People were attacked by the police. close people's eyes Some businesses went bankrupt because of what she did. I am always ready to forgive, but not to those who support dictatorships. #แบนลูกหนัง #SITALA

ηαм ||| @imNAM0610

#SITALA #แบนSITALA She said she's proud of Thailand but at the same time she knows that she could not be succeed in Thailand so she's gone to oversea instead, what a sarcasm. She said she's proud of Thailand but at the same time she knows that she could not be succeed in Thailand so she's gone to oversea instead, what a sarcasm. #SITALA #แบนSITALA

However, there were many fans who took the idol's side as well, sending out #WeSupportSITALA tweets.

Ronnapoom @data987 You made me proud. I will support you. #WeSupportSITALA You made me proud. I will support you. #WeSupportSITALA

Also Read Article Continues below

Even as the debate rages on, H1-Key is all set to make their debut in January 2022.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia