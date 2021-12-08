HYBE reveals line-up for Weverse Con 2022, which includes ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN and Justin Bieber

South Korean entertainment company HYBE has revealed the star studded line-up for 2022 Weverse Con, and among the usual suspects is none other than pop sensation Justin Bieber!
What is Weverse Con?
Weverse Con is a global music festival where artists and fans can celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of a new one. This is an extension of the joint concert 'New Year's Eve Live,' which took place last year.
The festival will feature the various artists that are currently under HYBE and its various branches.
HYBE had announced Weverse Con earlier, stating,
"We plan to develop this into a global event where various artists, including the artists on Weverse, can participate in the future concerts, creating a festival that is jointly hosted by Weverse, a global fan community platform where artists and fans from all over the world can communicate."
The theme for this year's Weverse Con is 'New Era.’ According to HYBE, artists and fans are currently at the inception of a new era, where they must persevere through difficult times in order to meet again.
Those who attend the concert will be able to countdown to 2022 with their favorite performers as each featured artist showcases a performance depicting their interpretation of the 'New Era.'
HYBE announces line-up which includes Justin Bieber
On 7 December 2021, the entertainment agency announced the lineup for the upcoming concert.
The concert will feature several artists and bands under HYBE, including BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN and Tomorrow X Together (TXT). Along with them, adding an international touch will be Justin Beinber.
While he will not be able to perform at the actual venue, the pop star is set to entertain Weverse Con visitors virtually. Justin Bieber’s agency, Ithaca Holdings, was purchased by HYBE earlier this year.
Surprisingly, HYBE’s most famous artists, BTS, will be giving the event a miss, given their long break, which starts on 6 December 2021.
Announcing the line-up for the eagerly anticipated event, HYBE said,
“2022 Weverse Con is here! We invite YOU to do the New Year Countdown with your favorite artists on Weverse! Meet the new era you’ve dreamt of at 2022 Weverse Con!”
HYBE stated that while the 2022 Weverse Con will take place in person, it will also be streamed live online. Tickets for the live concert can only be purchased by Koreans and foreign citizens who are currently residing in Korea due to travel restrictions.
Tickets for both the in-person and livestreamed event will be available on the Weverse Shop from 9 December 2021, 4.00pm KST. The event itself is scheduled for 31 December 2021, 9.00pm KST, at the Korea International Exhibition Center.