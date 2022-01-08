K-pop enthusiasts comment on rookie girl group H1-KEY's debut outfits

K-pop agencies have introduced a bouquet of talented artists since the 90's. This year, rookie girl group H1-KEY made their first debut on 5 January 2022.

The group posed in athletic outfits for their debut this month. Their attire matched the theme of their single album, Athletic Girl. Netizens after watching their debut felt that their outfits were different but unappealing.

K-pop girl group H1-KEY, who are they?

H1-KEY is a new girl group formed under Grandline Group (GLG), comprising of four members, Seoi, Riina, Yel and Sitala. The group debuted on 5 January 2022 with their first single album, Athletic Girl.

The new K-pop group wore sports outfits to match the concept of their first single album. They wore sweatbands, bicycle shorts, jeggings and more. All suited and booted in their outfits, the girls were ready to showcase themselves to the world.

H1-Key posing for their first single album debut (Athletic Girl)

Netizens took to social media to admire and post their views. Followers of K-pop culture had mixed reviews on the attire worn by the girl group. Some felt that their look was unflattering, while others agreed with what they wore.

Netizens comment on the outfits worn by H1-KEY (Image via Instagram)

Mixed reactions for rookie K-pop girl group H1-KEY (Image via Instagram)

H1-KEY first album debut, Athlectic Girl (Image via Instagram)

The girls revealed that their role model is K-pop girl group MAMAMOO. They further shared their goal of becoming the next global girl group, and to be in the race with the big leagues.

H1-KEY: A new K-pop group's beginning to stardom

H1-KEY has finally made its debut and fans are loving the concept of their album. The group released its official music video for their track Athletic Girl on 5 January 2022. The music video features vibrant set-ups and colorful outfits.

The choreography and props match the concept of the song. The girls move to the beat in an exercise-style choreography. Some fans also commented that the music video encouraged them to work out more.

Yeli is a vocalist and rapper in the group. Next in line is Seoi, who is the leader and vocalist of the group. Riina has a clear-toned voice and is another vocalist. Last but certainly not least is Sitala, the group's impeccable rapper.

