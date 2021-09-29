MAMAMOO's Hwasa prepping for solo comeback with a release goal of 2021, says agency

On September 29, MAMAMOO’s label RBW provided much-needed confirmation; MAMAMOO’s very own Hwasa is gearing up for a solo comeback album. Considering the information was technically a rumor when leaked by Sports Chosun, the official confirmation is a definite win for fans.

According to RBW, Hwasa is diligently working on her solo album. However, a specific date hasn’t been set, and the agency will release more information once the details have been decided.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa working on her solo comeback

The four-member girl group MAMAMOO recently released their latest album, a compilation titled I Say MAMAMOO: The Best. As per recent reports, Hwasa’s now prepping up for her solo activities.

The Queen of K-pop, Hwasa, known for breaking K-industry boundaries left, right, and center will soon be returning with her powerful avatar. Hwasa’s last solo release was the sensuous hit EP Maria, released in June 2020.

According to some reports, the agency stated that the release would mostly be next year. However, Hwasa is working hard towards it being released at the end of 2021.

The compilation album made quite the headlines as it was their first group album released after member Wheein joined another agency. It also surprised multiple netizens as the sales barely reached 7k sales on the first day of its release.

But since its release, fans have been wondering which members will be solo-dropping their next album. Wheein, Solar, Moonbyul, and Hwasa started their solo activities while being a part of the group. So it was only a matter of time before fans were treated to another solo project.

The idol has only released two solo projects so far - a single Twit and the EP Maria. Some fans are also speculating that the upcoming release might be her first studio album. While a majority of fans are celebrating the news, calling Hwasa a Queen.

🐹Lee Chung_Joo🐝 @BaksuOnehunnit MAMAMOO HWASA SOLO COMEBACK YESSSS😭✊❤ MAMAMOO HWASA SOLO COMEBACK YESSSS😭✊❤

ahn dre ah @dreahn_4withsun another amazing thing about mamamoo is how they're talented enough to make it as soloists from the outset. ever since their debut, the girls have had chances to contribute solo songs to the lineup. another amazing thing about mamamoo is how they're talented enough to make it as soloists from the outset. ever since their debut, the girls have had chances to contribute solo songs to the lineup.

organic army ⁷ *∗ ̥ .⁺ ･ﾟ @namuplanet OMG HWASA CB YES YES YES MY GOD MARIA IS A MASTERPIECE TWIT IS ICONIC YES MY QUEEN GO ON🔥🔥 OMG HWASA CB YES YES YES MY GOD MARIA IS A MASTERPIECE TWIT IS ICONIC YES MY QUEEN GO ON🔥🔥

A small fraction of fans find other members’ inactive phase suspicious, claiming they’re all working on their solo projects.

ᗪ.🌻 @itsmoonbyule 3/4 mamamoo members are kinda sus with their solo activities. it's like a russian roulette of who will come back next ajsgdk 3/4 mamamoo members are kinda sus with their solo activities. it's like a russian roulette of who will come back next ajsgdk

Urvashi @Urvashi85800629 @itsmoonbyule And what if Solar releases a Solo. Anything can happen with mamamoo @itsmoonbyule And what if Solar releases a Solo. Anything can happen with mamamoo

As Hwasa prepares for her solo comeback, a refresher will be in for some new fans.

In other news, the idol recently made headlines for collaborating with DPR LIVE for his album IITE COOL. She even opened her YouTube channel on June 23. She currently has 429k subscribers and two videos up on it.

