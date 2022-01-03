"For the rest of my life": Ed Sheeran explains how a South Park episode "ruined" his life 

Ed Sheeran recently explained how an episode of South Park 'ruined' his life, in an interview with Slam Radio.

The musician was referring to a November 2005 episode of the animated series when he stated:

"That episode of South Park f***ing ruined my life."

That same episode led to several red-haired students getting assaulted as it inspired the controversially infamous National Kick A Ginger Day in 2008.

Here's how South Park made things difficult for Ed Sheeran

The season 9 episode of South Park, titled 'Ginger Kids' featured one of the four main characters, Eric Cartman presenting a hate-speech class presentation that says ginger kids (those with red hair, freckles and pale skin) are evil and have no soul as they suffer from 'gingervitis'. Later in the episode, after Stan and Kyle turn Cartman into a 'ginger kid' while he sleeps, Cartman creates a "Ginger Separatist Movement" by rallying the Gingers.

Soon after the movement turns violent against 'non-gingers', Cartman learns the truth from Kyle. He then stops the violence fearing the truth being revealed might give him the same fate as the 'non-gingers'.

In the Slam Radio interview, Ed Sheeran explained how having red hair has always been troublesome in England but was not something to worry about in the United States until that episode was aired.

"Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the p*** out of you for. But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America."

The singer stated how his hair was admired when he first came to the United States before 'Ginger Kids' came out, saying:

"I was going to America, and everyone was like, 'I love your hair dude.' And I was like 'Oh my god, people like my hair?' And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life."

Though upset about the outcome of the episode, Ed Sheeran still insisted on being a big fan of the show and said that he would like to voice himself, if it ever features the singer in it.

