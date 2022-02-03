Ed Sheeran revealed as the world's most-played artist on the radio as he beats Dua Lipa and The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran has set a new record and is revealed as the world's most-played artist on the radio, having to beat Dua Lipa to the top spot. The Shape Of You singer also shares 4.3 million plays per year across the globe, while Dua Lipa's Levitating receives 100,000 fewer at 4.2 million.

Global Sensation Ed Sheeran is known for his hit numbers, including Shape of You, Photograph, Perfect, Shivers and many more songs. The iconic singer has been named the world's most-played artist on the radio.

The singer has beaten many top singers to reach the top spot, including Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. The iconic singer also recently shared about his first song to join the three billion club on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran revealed as the world's most-played artist

With Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa in first and second place, The Weeknd got third place at three million spins, with Queen taking fourth at 2.9 and Maroon 5 in at fifth with 2.8 million. The Bohemian Rhapsody hitmaker was also the number-one radio rock act last year.

Drummer Roger Taylor told The Sun: "I take great joy in the fact there's an awful lot of love for us still. It constantly surprises me."

Ed Sheeran's Shivers is also in fourth on the Billboard charts for this week's most heard songs after Adele's Easy On Me, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's Stay and Heat Waves by Glass Animals.

This week, the singer's Shivers is also officially #1 on US Hot AC Radio, becoming his 7th career chart-topper.

Besides, his new single with Fireboy DML Peru is the #1 song on this week's radio chart in Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa.

Peru is the first Nigerian song to reach #1 on the official radio chart in South Africa. It surpasses the previous highest-charting Nigerian music on the chart.

The Shape of You singer has also been nominated in iHeart Radio's 2022 Best Lyrics and Best Music Video category for Single Bad Habits.

iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio



Vote ‘Bad Habits’ for Best Lyrics at our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards with the hashtags: #BestLyrics #iHeartAwards



And vote on: Loving @edsheeran is definitely not a bad habit.Vote ‘Bad Habits’ forBest Lyricsat our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards with the hashtags: #BadHabits And vote on: iHeartRadio.com/Awards Loving @edsheeran is definitely not a bad habit. ❤️🔥 Vote ‘Bad Habits’ for 🎶Best Lyrics🎶 at our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards with the hashtags: #BadHabits #BestLyrics #iHeartAwardsAnd vote on: iHeartRadio.com/Awards https://t.co/7MsKGIa51x

The music analytics company also reported that rock music has had a resurgence, being ranked as the second biggest genre with 79.9 million plays. Pop music remains the most popular, with 141 million plays being measured after 24,000 radio stations were analyzed in 150 countries.

Justin Bieber dominates the streaming market with the most followers on Spotify at 13.5 million.

Despite the eye-popping figures, Olivia Rodrigo beats him as the most-listened artist by 4.6 million, at a staggering 5.1 billion.

The Shape of you singer was recently confirmed as a performer at the 2022 Brit Awards, which will take place on February 8. The annual music awards ceremony will return to London's The O2 Arena and see Doja Cat and Liam Gallagher take to the stage.

Additionally, Grime megastar Dave, rap sensation Little Simz and this year's Rising Star award winner, Holly Humberstone, have been confirmed to perform. Although Plan B restrictions in England are set to be lifted next week, including no longer requiring COVID-19 passes at significant scale events and mandatory mask-wearing, organizers of the BRITs have several requirements.

Check out his new MV with Fireboy DML Peru.

Also Read Article Continues below

By breaking records consecutively, The Bad Habits Singer has proved that he is a fantastic songwriter and a great singer with a large fanbase worldwide. The singer has achieved one more milestone, and fans are looking forward to his next music piece worldwide.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar