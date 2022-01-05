The Weeknd 'Dawn FM' live Twitch stream: Event date, time, and more 

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, has announced a collaboration with Amazon, specifically their livestreaming platform, Twitch.

According to the information that has been released, he will be premiering his new and upcoming album, Dawn FM, on Twitch.

A move similar to this has seemingly not been done before with an artist this large, leading to much anticipation among fans on how this will be executed.

The Weeknd @theweeknd new album : dawn FM // january 7th new album : dawn FM // january 7th https://t.co/2H8AsuLcCi

Fans of The Weeknd were taken by surprise after discovering some unexpected news from the singer on January 4, 2022.

According to the tweet posted on his account, The Weeknd will be premiering his much-anticipated album, Dawn FM, on Twitch.

The livestream will take place later this week, on January 6, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. (PT) or midnight (ET).

In order to access the livestream and witness the very-first Twitch premiere of 'Dawn FM', fans will need to check out the "AmazonMusic" channel on the platform. Depending on the livestream's chat settings, fans with a Twitch account may be able to comment and interact with others in the stream as well.

It is assumed that the channel will go live earlier than the mentioned time and the premiere will start as scheduled. Otherwise, the channel may go live at the time mentioned and begin the premiere soon after.

The Weeknd @theweeknd tracklist and sneak peeks tomorrow at... well, you already know when. tracklist and sneak peeks tomorrow at... well, you already know when.

Around two hours prior to revealing the Twitch premiere poster for Dawn FM, the American singer had made a tweet talking about the tracklist and sneak peek for the album. It is unknown if fans will have to wait for the livestream to glance at the tracklist, or if one will be released earlier.

Fans who wish to track the release of the album can pre-save it on various music streaming sites by using the links on the artist's official site. Currently, the only services one can opt to carry out the same are Apple Music and Spotify.

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan The most lit channel on Twitch belongs to @TPAIN if you didn't know The most lit channel on Twitch belongs to @TPAIN if you didn't know https://t.co/HZxkWCwmhk

Abel premiering his album on Twitch may be a surprising move for many, but the presence of music artists on the Amazon-owned platform is not lacking by far.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has his own Twitch channel, which he occasionally streams on. American R&B artist T-Pain also streams and had played Among Us with various other streamers when the game title was popular on the platform.

Twitch also holds a "Music" genre for people to stream under, used by both celebrities and up-and-coming artists.

