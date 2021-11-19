Musician ARIatHOME improvises a song for AustinShow's Talent Show featuring Mizkif, Cr1TiKaL, Emiru, and Tubbo

Musician ARIatHOME is rapidly garnering popularity after his appearance on a talent show hosted by AustinShow.

For this particular episode, Austin had invited Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, Emiru, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, and Charles White "MoistCr1TiKaL" Jr. as judges. Ari then performed an improvised song for them, using the stream's live chat as lyric prompts.

Along with Talent Show, AustinShow also hosts another internet game show called Love or Host. The streamer was also present during the QTCinderella-hosted Twitch streamer event, Sh*tcamp.

ARIatHome scores a deal with AustinShow after participating in talent show

ARIatHome is currently receiving a lot of praise for his extremely creative improvised performance in season four of AustinShow's Talent Show.

The musician improvised a beat on the spot as soon as his timer began, using the variety of electronics surrounding him. After creating a solid instrumental, Ari began to sing about asking Mizkif for a "follow" on Twitch, which became the premise of his song.

In order to engage the audience and demonstrate his impeccable freestyling skills, Ari then asked the live stream audience to give him different methods to "convince" Mizkif to follow him back on Twitch.

The artist based the lyrics for the next part of the song using words he spotted in the chat box.

Ari mentioned playing SMITE with the personality, and "stroked his ego" by complimenting Rinaudo's blue eyes, which caused Cr1TiKaL to burst into laughter. The musician made it a point to mention the Livestream Fail subreddit, a site address that Mizkif visits very often.

After the performance, Ari was praised by all five judges in the room. AustinShow even made a deal with him, stating that he'd recruit him to create an intro song for another project of his. The full song that Ari created on Talent Show is available on his Soundcloud.

ARIatHOME is a music producer and DJ. He currently lives in his college dorm, studying a subject unrelated to his musical passions.

The artist was first noticed on Twitch when Georgie "Pokelawls" Karam happened to click on Ari's stream while livestreaming himself. Pokelawls ended up hosting Ari's stream, sending all his viewers to him.

Fans look forward to seeing Ari collaborate with AustinShow in the future.

