Tom Brady's NFT venture Autograph ropes in R&B sensation The Weeknd

In August, Tom Brady's NFT platform Autograph launched its first collectibles, focusing entirely on sports. But the company has broader ambitions in the entertainment space and is adding some renowned members to its board to help bring those plans to life.

Recently, Autograph announced that it has added Canadian musician The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) to its board of directors and will launch a music collectibles vertical.

Recently, Autograph announced that it has added Canadian musician The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) to its board of directors and will launch a music collectibles vertical.

While Autograph still did not explicitly confirm NFTs based on The Weeknd, fellow board member Tom Brady has his own NFTs on the platform, indicating that the musician will soon have his own. The Weeknd also hinted that his NFTs would come sooner rather than later:

As an artist, I am always compelled to push the boundaries of how to deliver art within culture and have been intrigued with NFTs for some years. I was eager to join [Autograph] in launching a new vertical in the music space that explores what the metaverse could be.

In addition to The Weeknd, Autograph has also added Sam Bankman-Fried to its board. Bankman-Fried is the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and an ally of Tom Brady, an investor and a brand ambassador for FTX. Recently, FTX announced a $420.69 million fundraise that values the firm at a very impressive $25 billion.

In addition to The Weeknd, Autograph has also added Sam Bankman-Fried to its board. Bankman-Fried is the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and an ally of Tom Brady, an investor and a brand ambassador for FTX. Recently, FTX announced a $420.69 million fundraise that values the firm at a very impressive $25 billion.

Autograph already has a stacked advisory board, separate from the board of directors, including many athletes who have launched NFTs on the platform:

Former hockey player Wayne Gretzky

Artistic gymnast Simone Biles

Golfer Tiger Woods

Skateboarder Tony Hawk

Tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Tom Brady's success on and off the pitch

Autograph and FTX are not the only ventures in which Tom Brady has found success this year.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl ring. His team is playing like genuine contenders to win another Super Bowl.

If Brady and the Bucs win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, he will be the first and only player to have won eight Super Bowls. He could become the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls with the same team since himself back in 2003 and 2004 while playing for the New England Patriots.

Brady is undoubtedly rolling on success right now, both as a player and as an entrepreneur.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar