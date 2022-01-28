iHeart Country Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates, and all you need to know

The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival will return on May 7 at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, including Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, and Cody Johnson. The festival will be one of the most star-studded events of the year.

The lineup for the famed country music festival, which will take place on Saturday, May 7, will include Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, and Cody Johnson, to name a few.

Details about the iHeart Country Festival 2022

For the ninth straight year, country music's biggest superstars will perform in a celebration of all things country at the 2022 festival presented by Capital One.

Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT (7:00 pm CT).

Capital One Cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only, beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT (10:00 am CT) through Thursday, February 3 at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT (10:00 am CT).

Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at the festival featuring an intimate performance by Thomas Rhett, complimentary food and beverages, and more. Supplies are limited.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4 at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT (noon CT) via Ticketmaster.

This year's festival, taking place on Saturday, May 7, at the new Moody Center in Austin, will feature performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more, and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.

"Country music fans across the country look forward to this Country Festival every year," said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time.”

The Moody Center will replace the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas at Austin. It will be home to UT women's and men's basketball games, concerts and other sporting and community events. The center is set to open in April with two nights of George Strait, Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers Band.

This year, other artists set to play at the Moody Center include The Eagles, Bon Jovi, John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Buffet, Jack White, The Killers, Iron Maiden, and Shawn Mendes.

Last year's festival lineup included Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and Cole Swindell.

The festival was canceled in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown were originally scheduled to perform.

The 2022 Biggest Country Festival will return on Saturday, May 7, at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

