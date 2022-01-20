John Mayer at the Hollywood Palladium: How to attend, streaming details, and all about the Small Stage Series Concert

John Mayer will kick off the Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles with a Small Stage Series concert at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, February 9.

SiriusXM and Pandora have produced the series. Andy Cohen, noted TV host and Mayer’s longtime friend, will host the free event. Mayer said in a statement alongside the announcement:

“I’m excited for people to enter the Sob Rock Universe through SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. This will be my first time playing many of these songs in front of a live audience and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”

The setlist will feature songs from Mayer's latest LP, Sob Rock, as well as his extensive back catalog.

John Mayer @JohnMayer Sob Rock featuring Shot In The Dark. Album and official video out now johnmayer.lnk.to/sobrock Sob Rock featuring Shot In The Dark. Album and official video out now johnmayer.lnk.to/sobrock https://t.co/tbV1Aet5K6

Tickets and live-streaming links to John Mayer's Small Stage Series concert

SiriusXM Subscribers and Pandora listeners can RSVP for the free event here.

Mayer’s performance will be available to stream across various platforms for those unable to attend.

The set will air live on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum via satellite (Channel 28) and the SXM App on Wednesday, February 9, at 8:00 pm PT.

It will also air on Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge (Channel 312) on Friday, February 11, at 8:00 pm ET.

Radio Andy (Channel 102) will also air Andy Cohen’s live interview with John Mayer on Friday, February 11 at 7:00 pm ET.

All of these channels will rebroadcast the event throughout the week as well.

Pandora users will be able to see Mayer's act on Saturday, February 12 at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The free Pandora LIVE “virtual event” will also allow fans to re-watch the interview with Andy.

Fans can also RSVP for the free virtual Pandora LIVE event here.

In the coming weeks, Pandora will also be launching a new station called "Pandora LIVE: Backstage with John Mayer," featuring behind-the-scenes stories from John Mayer and a curated list of songs that inspire him.

The Small Stage Series event at the Hollywood Palladium will serve as a soft opener for Mayer’s extensive 2022 Sob Rock Tour. The 30+ date tour will kick off on February 17 at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Also Read Article Continues below

Head to the artist's official website for a full list of Sob, Rock Tour dates in 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen