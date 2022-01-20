What did Machine Gun Kelly say about Kendall Jenner when she was 17? Controversy explored as interview resurfaces online 

Headlines on Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement seem to have faded after the former’s problematic statements have resurfaced. In 2013, the Bloody Valentine singer admitted to having a crush on model Kendall Jenner when she was 17 years old. He was 23 years old at the time.
The clip, now going viral, comes from an interview with Fuse. Machine Gun Kelly described the Victoria’s Secret model as his “celebrity crush.” He also mentioned that the age gap between the two did not bother him. He added that he would “find” Jenner if he ever moved to Los Angeles.
Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker added in the interview:
"I'm not waiting till she's 18, I'll go now. I'm 23, dog, I'm not like a creepy age, you know. I'm 23, she's 17, and she's a celebrity, there is no limits right there."
"I don't care. Say what you want, man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you're 50, you're going."
Internet reacts to resurfaced Machine Gun Kelly interview
In the infamous interview, MGK continued to defend his taste in underage girls as well. He gave the example of Led Zepplelin’s Robert Plant who dated a 14-year-old girl. He added:
“Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest bada**es ever, dated a girl that was 16 and wrote a song on his first album about the girl that was 16.”
The rapper also bragged about stealing from the White House and receiving explicit messages from people.
Reacting to the disturbing comments made by the 31-year-old, a few comments online read:
As the couple celebrate their engagement, Fox recently shared a video of herself with her fiancé enjoying a romantic bath surrounded by rose petals. MGK proposed to the mother-of-three with a diamond and emerald ring symbolizing each other’s birthstones.
Though the couple received best wishes from many, netizens were shocked with Fox’s engagement Instagram caption which read that the two “drank each other’s blood.”