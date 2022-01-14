5 times Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved they were the best-dressed couple

Our favorite trendsetter couple has taken their relationship to the next level. On January 11, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged under the same banyan tree where they first began dating. On Instagram, the latter shared a video of the moment with the sweetest caption.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed with a ring, and the two later sealed it with the perfect kiss. Megan and her beau's outfits are always stunning and coordinated. Here is a look at their most modish looks together.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's most iconic looks

Right from their debut as a couple on the red carpet, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan have been raising the temperature with their alluring outfits. Here are a few that caught one's imagination.

1) The 2020 American Music Awards

For the gracious event, Megan Fox rocked a two-piece set from Azzi & Osta while Kelly was spotted in Balmain.

The Bad Things singer was styled in a suit comprised of baggy-looking pants and a top. The latter resembled a cross between a hooded sweatshirt and a tuxedo jacket.

Machine Gun Kelly's iconic tattoos gave the impression of an art-filled shirt. Adding more dimensions to his outfit, he opted for metallic silver boots. Meanwhile, his lady love went for jewel tones with her emerald green two-piece set.

Her crop top had an asymmetrical neckline, single sleeves, and waterfall fabric on the front. She went for long earrings to compliment the look and sported a pair of heels with chain-like straps and a black clutch.

2) Post-performance meal after Kelly’s rooftop concert at Venice beach

During the post-performance beach date, along with her daughter Casie Colson Baker, Megan Fox wore a nude Alexander Wang crop top and Ksubi jeans underneath an Acne Studios trench.

Megan Fox added glittery Amina Muaddi platform sandals for the casual date look. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly was seen draped in an acid-washed, denim-colored outfit, a heavy knit necklace, and white Dr Martens boots.

3) On Machine Gun Kelly's birthday

The duo dressed in contrasting colors for Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday in April last year. Fox donned a tank top and denim jeans. She completed her elegant yet simple look with a beautiful hairstyle.

MGK pulled on a loose black t-shirt along with black baggy pants while choosing sparkly white sneakers to complete his comfortable attire.

4) 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The event will go down in history for Megan Fox’s iconic dress. The Transformers actress covered up in a sheer Mugler dress, which was thin on the bottom and had bold cutouts at the top.

She kept the accessories to a minimum and flaunted her perfect body by adding double-strapped black heels. Meanwhile, the rapper complimented Fox by wearing a simple black unbuttoned tuxedo.

5) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Another event where Megan Fox was spotted in a nearly see-through dress by Mugler. The actress wore a nude-colored th*ng underneath her glittering dress. The papercuts rapper wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit and Chris Habana jewelry.

The couple began dating in 2020 and their relationship undeniably emits sizzling chemistry. Apart from their romance, their in-sync outfits have left the audience drooling.

Edited by R. Elahi