"Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie did it first": Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly raise eyebrows by "drinking each other's blood" after engagement

Popular celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement on Instagram. Though the former uploaded a heartwarming video of the proposal on social media, a few netizens found her caption disturbing. They have since compared the newly-engaged couple to Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie.
Megan Fox’s endearing caption concluded with the line, "…and then we drank each other’s blood," which is now raising eyebrows. Netizens are comparing her and Kelly to Jolie-Thornton, who made headlines for wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.
Some fans found it "cringe" that Fox and Kelly were attempting to brand themselves as the famous couple who got divorced in 2003, after a marriage of three years.
Internet reacts to Megan Fox’s Instagram caption
Megan Fox shared that their proposal took place under the same banyan tree where she and the Bloody Valentine singer fell in love.
The Instagram post’s caption read:
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”
The now famous caption ended with:
“… and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22”
Reacting to the last sentence, a few tweets read:
More about Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s blood necklaces
Thornton and Jolie became known for their "bloody necklace." However, the former mentioned in an interview that it was not as big a deal as the media played it out to be. In a podcast interview he said:
“The necklaces were a very simple thing. ‘Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there, and when we’re away from each other, we’ll wear the necklace.’ That was that easy, but by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks.”
He also said that he had a "great time" with Jolie, as he reminisced about his marriage.