How many kids does Megan Fox have? Actress spotted shopping with Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie

Machine Gun Kelly (31) and his daughter Casie were spotted strolling by a sidewalk with Megan Fox (35) and her three sons. The couple and their kids were photographed as they went shopping in Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Based on the picture, it seems the couple appear to be enjoying their getaway in Greece with their kids.

Machine Gun Kelly wore a black jacket and yellow cargo pants with a bandana folded as a headscarf over his head and matched it with white framed sunglasses. Meanwhile, Megan Fox styled her pink sweatshirt and trousers with a Louis Vuitton bag.

All about Megan Fox's children as she goes shopping with Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter

Megan Fox and Brian Green (who is famous for his role in Beverly Hills, 902010) welcomed their first two children, 8-years-old Noah Green, and 7-years-old Bodhi Green before making the announcement on their separation in 2015.

About eight weeks after their separation announcement, it was confirmed that Megan was pregnant with their third child, Journey Green (who is 4 years old now).

There has been speculation about the gender of Megan's children, mostly because of a picture where Megan allowed her son to wear a dress on which Megan quite publicly answered that:

“If a boy loves princesses and a girl loves baseball, that’s not indicative of their sexuality. It’s indicative of their communication and creative expression. We can’t limit children by telling them how they should play.”

When did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox start dating?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming indie film, 'Midnight In The Switchgrass.'

According to a source:

"The co-stars have been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down," adding that, "The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparks dating Rumors since 2020(image via getty)

Soon after, the rapper released a music video for his single, 'My Bloody Valentine,' starring Megan Fox. Megan later shared a clip of the video to her Instagram stories, with the caption, "Bloody Valentine." The duo were also spotted sharing a kiss in Mr. Furley's bar in California.

