What did MGK say about Slipknot? Rapper's "weird masks" comment sparks backlash online

Machine Gun Kelly is being slammed by the public for his remarks about Slipknot on September 19 at Chicago’s Riot Fest. The singer age-shamed the band during the festival.

The band's lead singer Corey Taylor responded to MGK on Twitter by sharing some screenshots of an email conversation. The first one had a message sent by Travis Barker who worked with the rapper on Tickets to My Downfall.

MGK responds to backlash after he went for Slipknot over the weekend at Riot Fest.



The first email mentions that MGK loved Taylor's vocals and that he felt honored that he was to be featured on the track. He also said that he included a bridge and a second half for Taylor's part, hoping that Taylor will record it in the similar style he used on Slipknot's Psychosocial.

In the second screenshot, Taylor replies and says that he listened to the ideas and thinks that he is not the right person for the track. He mentioned that someone else might fit better with whatever MGK is searching for and promised to offer help.

MGK throws shade on Slipknot

Chicago’s Riot Fest was supposed to end with a performance by the singer and the heavy metal band on separate stages.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, MGK was speaking to his fans who were present on the set and said,

“Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old, weird dudes with masks.”

He continued to age-shame Slipknot and said that he was most happy about not being a 50-year-old wearing a mask on stage. This did not go well with the public who heard the news and slammed the artist on social media.

Here are a few comments from those who criticized him:

It is being speculated that MGK is still frustrated over Corey Taylor’s comments on the Cutter’s Rockcast podcast this year. In an episode of the podcast on February 20, the band’s lead vocalist said that he hates artists who have failed in one genre and then chose rock.

Though he did not mention Kelly by name, listeners speculated that he was pointing towards the songwriter and actor.

MGK and Slipknot in brief

Also known as Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly is a 31-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He is mostly known for combining contemporary and alternative hip-hop with rock.

He initially released four mixtapes from 2007 to 2010 and signed with Bad Boy Records. His debut album Lace Up was released in 2012 and topped fourth position on the US Billboard 200.

Slipknot is a heavy metal band founded in 1995 by percussionist Shawn Crahan, drummer Joey Jordison, and bassist Paul Gray. After several changes, the band finalized nine members.

The band is popular for its style of music and energetic live shows. They became familiar with the public after the release of their debut album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in 1999.

