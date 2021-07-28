Why did Joey Jordison leave Slipknot? Exploring his relationship with the band as he dies at 46

A founding member of the hard rock band Slipknot, Joey Jordison, passed away at 46 on July 27th. A statement from his family to Billboard said:

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician, and artist, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.”

The statement added that they want some privacy from friends, fans, and the media. They will hold a private funeral service and have requested the media and fans to respect their wishes.

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021

Why was Joey Jordison fired from Slipknot?

As mentioned earlier, the former drummer is one of the founding members of Slipknot. He formed the band in 1995 with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray.

The band announced in 2013 that they and Jordison were parting ways after being together for two decades. However, the Iowa native later clarified that he was fired.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Joey Jordison said:

“No band meeting? None. Anything from management? No, nothing. All I got was a stupid f***ing email saying I was out of the band that I busted my a** my whole life to f***ing create.”

The guitarist for horror punk band Murderdolls confirmed his exit from Slipknot in 2016. He was diagnosed with a disease called Transverse Myelitis (TM) and said that his bandmates confused his medical problems with his substance abuse issues.

At the 2016 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, Joey Jordison said that he lost his legs and could not play anymore. He added that it was a type of multiple sclerosis (MS).

It is unknown if his health condition was the reason behind his death. Before Joey’s exit, Slipknot was in three top 10s on Billboard 200. All Hope Is Gone was in the first position, and it even trended on the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums.

Joey Jordison won a Grammy Award for best metal performance for Before I Forget with Slipknot. While being a band member, he formed Scar the Martyr in 2013 and even played with Sinsaenum before his death.

