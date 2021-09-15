What is Macklemore's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored as he welcomes a son with wife, Tricia Davis

Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis recently became parents to a third child. Davis shared a picture on Instagram on September 14, where she was seen holding her newborn son, Hugo.

Her husband has not yet shared anything about the newborn, but his comment was spotted on Davis’ post with a heart emoji.

Net worth of Macklemore

Originally known as Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, Macklemore is a 38-year-old rapper and songwriter. He has released one mixtape, three EPs and four albums to date.

According to wealthypersons.com, the rapper’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. He has released various albums in collaboration alongside solo albums. His successful rapping career has been his main source of income.

Although substance abuse became a hurdle at one point in his career, things soon went back to normal and he surprised his fans with the new releases.

Macklemore at 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival Village (Image via Getty Images)

Born on 19 June 1983, Mackelmore originally hails from Seattle, Washington. His interest in hip-hop became apparent when he was six years old and listened to parental advisory music even though he was underage. He started writing lyrics when he was 15.

Macklemore mentions East Coast underground hip-hop, including Hieroglyphics, Living Legends, Mobb Deep, Talib Kweli and others, as his influences. The rapper aimed to reach the younger generation through his music.

While attending Garfield High School, he started a hip-hop group, Elevated Elements. They released an album in 2000, titled Progress.

Macklemore attended the College of Santa Fe for one year. He mentioned in an interview that it was a place where he improved his rapping skills. He then completed his bachelor’s degree at Evergreen State College in 2009.

Macklemore's children

Including the newborn, Macklemore and Tricia Davis are the parents of three children. The couple got engaged in 2013 and their first daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, was born in 2015.

The pair married two months later and their second daughter, Colette Koala Haggerty, was born in 2018. The rapper announced the news while performing at 3Arena, although he did not reveal his daughter's name at the time.

