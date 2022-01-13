Megan Fox engagement ring: Meaning explored as Machine Gun Kelly personally designs stunning two-stone ring

American actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are now engaged. On January 12, the 35-year-old model took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of MGK's proposal.

Following his proposal, Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) shared a close-up video of Fox's ring and revealed that he had designed it himself for the special day.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged to each other after a year and a half of dating.

What is the meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring?

MGK propsed with an emerald and diamond ring. The rapper revealed in his Instagram post that the two stones are deeply connected to their lives.

According to the post, emerald happens to be Megan Fox's birth stone, whereas diamond is Kelly's. Set on magnetic bands of thorns, both the shiny pear-shaped stones seem to be connected to each other, signifying the bond between Kelly and Fox.

In the caption of the post, Kelly said that he designed the ring with British jewelry designer Stephen Webster. Describing his ring, Kelly wrote:

"set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox's proposal took place under a banyan tree, which according to her Instagram post, was the place the two fell in love with each other.

In the brief 25 second video, Fox can be seen wearing a black co-ord set while MGK is dressed in a black-and-white striped shirt with black pants.

Describing her relationship with MGK, Fox wrote in the caption that the two spent time together sitting under the banyan tree and asked for magic.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Megan Fox has always admired MGK's sense of style

In an interview with media outlet PEOPLE, Fox revealed that she has always found Kelly's sense of style appealing and mentioned that he sometimes influences her own fashion choices as well.

Calling his fashion awareness "very high," Fox said MGK always manages to look unusual and unique:

"He has the perfect body for it. He's so tall, and he has a model's body. So he can wear anything and make it look really good. I loved watching him get dressed, because he wears clothes so well."

Fox and Kelly first met each other on the set of her film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The two started dating in July 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official soon after. Fox also appeared in MGK's Bloody Valentine music video.

Edited by Siddharth Satish